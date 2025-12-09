KOTA KINABALU, Dec 9 — Businessman Datuk Albert Tei Jiann Cheing will start trial in April next year over allegations that he offered a total of RM350,000 in bribes to two former assemblymen in relation to mineral exploration licence applications in Sabah.

Sessions Court Judge Elsie Primus fixed the trial for April 20 to 24, 2026, during pre-trial case management today.

The court was told that about 15 witnesses are expected to be called.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Dzulkarnain Rousan Hasbi who is taking over the case from the Deputy Public Prosecutor handed over additional documents including two CDs to the defence.

Defence counsel Edward Paul, together with lawyers Bartholomew Jinggulam and Jul Hamri, confirmed they had no objections, allowing the court to set the trial dates.

Tei, 37, was present in court today.

On June 30 last year, Tei pleaded not guilty to two charges of bribing former Tanjung Batu assemblyman Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy with RM150,000 and former Sindumin assemlyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob with RM200,000.

According to the charges, Tei allegedly gave RM200,000 to Dr Yusof on March 6, 2023 at the Hilton hotel as an inducement to expedite the processing of a mining licence application for Nusa Kini Sdn Bhd.

He is also accused of giving RM150,000 to Andi to facilitate the processing of a mineral prospecting licence application for Sinaran Hayat Sdn Bhd.

The offence was allegedly committed at 11pm on May 12, 2023, at Andi’s home along Jalan Pantai in Sembulan.

Both Nusa Kini Sdn Bhd and Sinaran Hayat Sdn Bhd, which are based in Sabah, are understood to be owned by Tei’s business partners.