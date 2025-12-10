NILAI, Dec 10 — A father who was on his way to pick up his child from school was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a tanker lorry along Jalan Perak near the Semarak Light Industrial Area here this afternoon.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said the crash between the Nissan tanker lorry and the SYM motorcycle driven by the victim, 38, occurred at about 1pm, causing the man to die at the scene due to severe head injuries.

“Preliminary investigations found that the lorry, heading from Semarak to the Light Industrial Area, was turning right when the motorcycle came in the opposite direction and hit the lorry,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the male lorry driver, 41, and the attendant, 47, were unhurt.

He said that the body of the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia assistant librarian was taken to the Rembau Hospital forensics unit for autopsy while both vehicles were taken to the Senawang Pusat Pemeriksaan Kenderaan Berkomputer (Puspakom) for further inspections.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act, he added. — Bernama