KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Content creator and entrepreneur Khairul Aming has announced the opening of his first restaurant, Rembayung, in Kampung Baru.

He revealed the project in a post on his official X account (@khairulaming), saying the restaurant was built from scratch on an 8,000 square foot plot of land located nine minutes from the Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

“With a capital investment of RM4 million, we built the building from scratch on vacant land in Kampung Baru. This is the biggest investment KA has ever made for one single project,” he said in the video.

Khairul Aming said the restaurant project began in January and was designed to accommodate up to 250 people.

He added that RM500,000 was spent on the kitchen alone to ensure high standards of food preparation and service.

The restaurant has hired 50 local staff, reflecting his commitment to supporting the community.

Selepas setahun simpan rahsia, i’m pleased to announce restoran pertama Khairulaming Dengan menelan modal 4 juta ringgit, kita bina bangunan dari scratch di atas tanah kosong seluas 8,000 kaki di Kg Baru, jarak 9 minit dari KLCC. Ini adalah investment terbesar KA pernah buat… pic.twitter.com/7pGzC3kMo1 — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) December 9, 2025

“After 10 years in the online world, I’m finally ready to take the step into the offline world. This is the beginning of KA’s planning for the next 10 years. Welcome to Rembayung,” he said.

Khairul Aming also said he wants the restaurant to invoke a “kampung” style feel, blending modern facilities with traditional Malaysian warmth.

Khairul Aming, whose real name is Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, is widely known in Malaysia for his cooking content and viral “Sambal Nyet” chili paste brand, which has sold millions of bottles since its launch in 2021.

The announcement marks his largest single investment to date and signals his expansion into the restaurant industry.

The restaurant is scheduled to open to the public in January 2026.