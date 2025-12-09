KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — A social media influencer, Nina Grace and her husband pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five charges of possessing seven protected wildlife species without a licence.

Nur Nina Farisha Woo Abdullah and Mohamad Zulaiman Din, both 28, were charged with jointly keeping three Green Tree Pythons (Morelia viridis), a Carpet Python (Morelia spilota), a reticulated python (Python reticulatus), an iguana (Iguana iguana) and a Sulcata tortoise (Centrochelys sulcata) without a licence.

All the reptiles are protected under the First Schedule of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716).

The offence was allegedly committed at a premises in Alam Damai, Cheras, at 4.30pm on September 20.

They were charged under Section 60(1)(a) of Act 716, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, a maximum three-year jail term, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), Mas Izzaty Lokman, urged for bail of RM10,000 for each accused with one surety, along with a condition requiring them to report to the nearest Perhilitan office once a month.

The couple, who were unrepresented, appealed for lower bail, saying they needed to provide for their two young children.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin then set Jan 8 for mention and allowed bail of RM5,000 for each accused with one surety, along with the extra condition requested by the prosecution. — Bernama