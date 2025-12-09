BEIJING, Dec 9 — A cold snap will hit large swaths of China from tomorrow to Saturday, leading to temperature drops, strong winds, and snow, the National Meteorological Centre (NMC) said today, reported Xinhua.

As a result of the cold air, the country’s north-western regions will see temperature drops of between 12 to 14 degrees Celsius during the period.

Over the next four days, snow will hit north-west China, north China, the Yellow River and the Huai River, as well as parts of Inner Mongolia and northeast China, while strong winds are likely to hit most areas in north China, said the NMC.

Meteorological experts have warned the public to take relevant measures to keep warm and to pay greater attention to traffic and travel safety when roads are slippery, and visibility is low due to rainy and snowy weather.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, together with the China Meteorological Administration, issued a joint warning, calling for measures to address the potential collapse of greenhouses from snow pressure and the risk of vegetables and livestock freezing inside them. — Bernama-Xinhua