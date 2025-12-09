KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim offered his condolences over the passing of Penang PKR Executive Secretary, the late Hasbul Syafiqi Hasbullah, better known as Black, today.

Through a post on Facebook, Anwar said he was deeply affected by the passing of the deceased, who was described as having contributed greatly to mobilising the party’s struggle in the state.

“Throughout his life, the deceased played a very important role in driving Keadilan’s work in Penang, especially in Permatang Pauh, a place that is very close to my heart,” he said.

Anwar also prayed that the family of the deceased be granted strength to face this trial, and that the soul of the deceased be forgiven of all sins and placed among the righteous. — Bernama