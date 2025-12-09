JOHOR BAHRU, Dec. 9, 2025 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, has announced the launch of RMJDT, a ringgit-backed stablecoin issued on Zetrix, Malaysia’s national blockchain infrastructure.

The initiative, unveiled by Bullish Aim Sdn Bhd, which is chaired and owned by the Regent, is part of the country’s regulated digital asset sandbox framework.

RMJDT is intended to strengthen the international use of the Malaysian Ringgit in cross-border trade settlements and attract greater foreign direct investment into Malaysia.

Alongside the stablecoin rollout, Bullish Aim will establish a Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) with an initial allocation of RM500 million in Zetrix tokens, with plans to expand to RM1 billion. The treasury is expected to help stabilise network gas fees for RMJDT transactions and will stake tokens to support up to 10% of validator nodes within the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure.

“As the issuer of RMJDT, we view the establishment of a Zetrix-token treasury as a strategic necessity – both to support operational stability and to deepen alignment with the national blockchain,” Tunku Ismail said in a statement.

The Regent emphasised that the dual initiatives reflect Johor’s commitment to advancing digital innovation in line with Malaysia’s Digital Asset National Policy.

Zetrix, developed by Zetrix AI Berhad (formerly MY EG Services Bhd), is a layer-1 public blockchain designed to facilitate smart contracts with privacy, security and scalability. It also integrates cross-border blockchain infrastructure with China, enabling global trade applications such as blockchain-based identifiers and verifiable credentials.