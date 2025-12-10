Empowering Enterprises with AI-Driven, Built-In Security and Unmatched Flexibility

HGC Global Communications and Cisco Host the Launch Ceremony for Secure Broadband 2.0

Robust Connectivity Enhanced with Built-in Security

"CPE-less" network-based security feature : SBB 2.0 embedded protection into our core network and offer integrated cybersecurity without CPE. This reduces installation hassles and extent the protection to non-company devices, allowing enterprises to extend cybersecurity protection to all members who work with their own devices including contractors.

: SBB 2.0 embedded protection into our core network and offer integrated cybersecurity without CPE. This reduces installation hassles and extent the protection to non-company devices, allowing enterprises to extend cybersecurity protection to all members who work with their own devices including contractors. Cloud Application & DNS Layer Protection : Cloud Application offers secure access to cloud applications via a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), which effectively prevents data leaks and unauthorized usage. DNS Layer Protection safeguards devices, ensuring they remain secure even when accessing resources outside the corporate network.

: Cloud Application offers secure access to cloud applications via a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), which effectively prevents data leaks and unauthorized usage. DNS Layer Protection safeguards devices, ensuring they remain secure even when accessing resources outside the corporate network. AI-Powered, Proactive Threat Intelligence : The solution harnesses the power of AI to proactively detect and block a diverse array of cyber threats. By addressing these threats before they can affect users or systems, it ensures continuous protection.

: The solution harnesses the power of AI to proactively detect and block a diverse array of cyber threats. By addressing these threats before they can affect users or systems, it ensures continuous protection. Zero Trust Principles : SBB2.0 implements a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) framework to ensure that only trusted and verified users, devices, and applications can access critical business resources — whether in the office or remote work environments.

: SBB2.0 implements a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) framework to ensure that only trusted and verified users, devices, and applications can access critical business resources — whether in the office or remote work environments. Simplified, Fully Managed Service : HGC's security experts fully manage the service, and provide 24/7 hotline support. Businesses could gain clear visibility into their security status through easy-to-understand reports, reducing the burden of closely managing network security.

: HGC's security experts fully manage the service, and provide 24/7 hotline support. Businesses could gain clear visibility into their security status through easy-to-understand reports, reducing the burden of closely managing network security. Unique Subscription Payment Model: As the only provider in Hong Kong with a straightforward unique subscription payment model, we offer businesses of all sizes enterprise-grade security that is accessible, predictable, and scalable.







[1] 2025 Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index: https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/dam/r/newsroom/en/us/interactive/cybersecurity-readiness-index/2025/documents/2025_Cisco_Cybersecurity_Readiness_Index_HK.pdf

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 - As digitalization accelerates, Hong Kong enterprises of all sizes are confronting an increasingly challenging cyberattack landscape, where system vulnerabilities, phishing, and ransomware are becoming more prevalent, jeopardizing operational continuity and corporate cybersecurity. Addressing these challenges,("), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, andjointly launched("SBB 2.0") — a next generation solution that redefines connectivity by embedding cybersecurity directly into network connectivity. Build on "SecurityFirst" design philosophy, SBB 2.0 ensures network-based cybersecurity protection, creating a secure foundation that empowers businesses of all sizes to thrive. With its four key attributes —and— this upgrade delivers enterprise-grade security without complexity or compromise.The "2025 Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index"[1] revealed a critical disconnect in cybersecurity. Despite 49% of global organizations were hit by a cyberattack within the last year and 71% anticipating a disruptive cybersecurity incident, most remain critically underprepared with readiness levels stagnating over the past 12 months. Secured Broadband has successfully blocked more than 4,000,000 cyberattacks since its launch, underscoring this "preparedness gap". To address this critical need, HGC and Cisco introduce SBB 2.0, an advanced solution that moves beyond conventional security add-on solutions. Rather than adding external devices in your network, it embeds comprehensive, enterprise-grade protection directly into the broadband network. This "security-from-the-foundation" approach ensures enterprises are protected from the moment they are connected, seamlessly and effortlessly elevating their readiness towards cyber threats., said, "The introduction of SBB 2.0 is a strategic leap forward in our commitment to driving Hong Kong's digital transformation. We are not only improving our ICT solutions, but also redefining the industry benchmark for business broadband. By combining Cisco's advanced technology with HGC's unparalleled ICT network infrastructure and solutions, we are building a future-ready foundation for businesses' cybersecurity, allowing them to safely navigate the complex and rapidly shifting digital landscape with truly secure connectivity."On top of the robust HGC's broadband connectivity foundation, SBB 2.0 leverages a uniquely customized Cisco SASE solution. This integration revolutionizes business broadband by weaving security directly into the service. Key features of SBB 2.0 include:, said, "In Hong Kong's next wave of digital growth, secure connectivity must be. With SBB 2.0, we're redefining the foundation of business broadband by embedding security at the network core. This approach empowers enterprises and SMEs to operate with confidence — less complexity, greater resilience, and the freedom to grow in a fast‑changing digital world.", said, "At Cisco, we believe that security must be at the heart of every digital experience. Together with HGC, we are raising the bar for business connectivity in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area by integrating powerful, AI-driven security directly into the broadband network. Secured Broadband 2.0 empowers organizations of every size to confidently embrace digital transformation, knowing their operations are protected from evolving cyber threats the moment they connect. This partnership reflects our commitment to helping enterprises build a secure, resilient, and future-ready digital foundation."To learn more about HGC cybersecurity solutions and services, please visit: https://www.hgcbiz.com Hashtag: #HGC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 31 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.



To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: https://www.hgc.com.hk/





About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.



