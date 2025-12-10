KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A man was charged at the Magistrates’ Court here today with murdering his wife in Kampung Paku, Gual Ipoh on December 1.

Ibrahim Sulaiman, 63, merely nodded in understanding and did not enter a plea when the charge was read before Magistrate Tun Faiz Fikri Tun Asrul Zaini, according to a report published in BuletinTV3 today.

According to the charge, the accused is alleged to have killed Mastura Abdullah, 40, at a house in Kampung Paku, Gual Ipoh, between 9.30am and 12.15pm on December 1.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or a maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment and up to 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Irfan Aizat Mohd Daud, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set February 12 next year for the case to be mentioned again.

According to earlier reports, a woman died after allegedly being stabbed by her husband with a sharp weapon at their residence.

The suspect is alleged to have killed his wife at 10am, gone to pick up their child from school at noon, and then surrendered himself at the police station.