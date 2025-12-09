SEPANG, Dec 9 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has implemented 16 facility improvement initiatives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 (T2) to enhance passenger flow, comfort and operational efficiency in preparation for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), said KLIA T2 general manager (Operations) Shahrunnizam Abd Jamil.

Shahrunnizam said the upgrades focused on key passenger processes, including check-in, boarding and baggage handling, to cater to rising traffic, particularly during peak and festive periods.

“We have made improvements near the check-in counters, introduced Self Service Bag Drop (SSBD) facilities, and opened additional bag check-in points in that area.

“This ensures there are no long queues and that passenger flow is seamless, providing a better experience,” he told reporters during a media walkabout showcasing the terminal’s latest upgrades and new services here today.

He added that MAHB had also reviewed passenger movement in departure and arrival areas to ensure facilities can handle higher capacity while maintaining safety and security.

The upgrades were guided by passenger feedback and data analysis, including comments received via social media, in line with MAHB’s customer-focused approach.

“For example, we have upgraded our toilets to five-star standards and improved our prayer rooms so passengers can pray comfortably. The ambience is now much better, and all facilities are available for transit passengers,” he said.

Additional improvements include newly designed luggage trolleys to enhance safety, especially on inclined areas such as escalators, as well as more wheelchairs and children’s strollers to assist families, the elderly and passengers with special needs.

Shahrunnizam also highlighted the introduction of a Movie Lounge at T2 to provide comfort and basic entertainment for passengers with longer transit times.

In support of VM2026, MAHB is collaborating with Tourism Malaysia and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to promote local culture and tourism products within the terminal.

“This includes space for cultural showcases, tourism promotions and performances for arriving passengers,” he said.

Improvements were also carried out outside the terminal, including landscaping works and the installation of ‘Welcome to Malaysia’ signage at major access points.

Commenting on MAHB’s privatisation, he said it had enabled faster operational decision-making, allowing upgrades to be implemented more quickly.

Addressing public perception of KLIA2 as a ‘low-cost terminal,’ he said, “T2 is not a low-cost airport. It is operated by low-cost carriers, but the infrastructure and service standards meet international levels.”

Passenger feedback on the upgrades has been positive, particularly regarding improvements to food and beverage outlets, self-service bag drop facilities, wayfinding and customer service deployment.

“The improvement works took approximately one year to complete. The total cost of the upgrades will be disclosed at a later date,” he added. — Bernama