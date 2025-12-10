SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 – A brand-new documentary A Mona Lisa Obsession explores various perspectives of the Mona Lisa, an iconic masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, set to air in Southeast Asia on the Discovery Channel on Thursday, December 11 2025 at 7:10 PM and on Discovery Asia on Sunday, December 14 at 9:00 PM.
A Mona Lisa Obsession touches on the origins of the Mona Lisa, from the Italian Renaissance, and the painting's passage through France with King Francis l and Napoleon Bonaparte, to the Louvre – the documentary also zooms in on a rare private art collection in Taiwan which includes a likeness of the painting of Mona Lisa, a work of art that some consider to be a youthful depiction reminiscent of Mona Lisa.
Owned by Frank Huang, an art collector and Taiwanese technology leader from Taiwan, this depiction of the Mona Lisa from his private collection adds a unique perspective to the ongoing conversation surrounding one of Leonardo da Vinci's most iconic works.
The Mona Lisa has long captivated the world with her enigmatic smile and mysterious gaze - over centuries, many artistic interpretations inspired by the Mona Lisa have emerged, with scholars discovering more hidden details and subtle symbols, fueling the fascination of the original painting.
Catch A Mona Lisa Obsession in Southeast Asia on the Discovery Channel, Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 7:10 PM SGT and on Discovery Asia on Sunday, December 14 at 9:00 PM SGT.
****
Note to editors:
A Mona Lisa Obsession touches on the origins of the Mona Lisa, from the Italian Renaissance, and the painting's passage through France with King Francis l and Napoleon Bonaparte, to the Louvre – the documentary also zooms in on a rare private art collection in Taiwan which includes a likeness of the painting of Mona Lisa, a work of art that some consider to be a youthful depiction reminiscent of Mona Lisa.
Owned by Frank Huang, an art collector and Taiwanese technology leader from Taiwan, this depiction of the Mona Lisa from his private collection adds a unique perspective to the ongoing conversation surrounding one of Leonardo da Vinci's most iconic works.
The Mona Lisa has long captivated the world with her enigmatic smile and mysterious gaze - over centuries, many artistic interpretations inspired by the Mona Lisa have emerged, with scholars discovering more hidden details and subtle symbols, fueling the fascination of the original painting.
Catch A Mona Lisa Obsession in Southeast Asia on the Discovery Channel, Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 7:10 PM SGT and on Discovery Asia on Sunday, December 14 at 9:00 PM SGT.
****
Note to editors:
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Discovery Channel
Across every platform, Discovery Channel is dedicated to connecting audiences who have a passion for adventure and crave a connection to the world around them. Popular series including Deadliest Catch, Expedition Unknown and Gold Rush, along with Shark Week, the annual tentpole programming event, serve as trusted portals that transport viewers directly into thrilling, real, high stakes moments. Through smart, authentic characters whose stories inform and inspire, Discovery celebrates the men and women who will stop at nothing to explore new spaces and achieve their dreams. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.