HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 – The 19th edition of the MIPIM Asia Summit concluded successfully on 4 December at the Rosewood Hong Kong, uniting over 400 senior executives and thought leaders from more than 20 countries. As the region's premier platform for real estate innovation and investment, the summit addressed navigating global volatility, digital transformation, climate resilience, alternative assets, and sustainable urban growth.The event opened with a forward-looking keynote by Lord Stockwood, UK Minister for Investment, on international strategies and UK-Asia Pacific ties. Dynamic sessions explored technology's role in real estate, ESG integration, and emerging opportunities, while the Investors Forum enabled sovereign wealth and capital owners to discuss private debt and generative AI applications. High-level delegations from Diriyah, Paris La Défense, Invest Seoul, and the UK's Department for Business and Trade enriched exchanges across asset management, urban development, private equity, and advisory sectors.Prominent speakers included senior leaders from APG Asset Management, ARCH Capital Management, Ares Management, BGO, Blackstone, CK Asset Holdings Limited, Chinney Group, Chongbang Group, CPP Investments, ESR Hong Kong Limited, Fidelity International, Fosun UK, Gaw Capital Partners, H Properties Limited, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Hongkong Land, KKR Asia Limited, La Caisse, LaSalle Investment Management, Link Asset Management Limited, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Nuveen, Partners Group, QuadReal Property Group, Rava Partners, SC Capital Partners, and Warburg Pincus, among others.The shift to Rosewood Hong Kong marked a new chapter, delivering high-level networking, bold urban showcases, thematic expert sessions like "Lunch with the Speakers," and an inspiring environment for collaboration in Asia's transforming property landscape.The summit culminated in the MIPIM Asia Awards Gala Dinner, announcing 2025 winners and honoring exceptional projects and leadership. Chairman of the Jury George Hongchoy, Executive Director and Group CEO of Link Asset Management Limited, lent prestige to the evening.As Nicolas Boffi, Head of MIPIM Markets Global, reflected:This resounding success reaffirms MIPIM Asia Summit 2025 as a vital platform catalysing strategic partnerships, innovation, and forward-thinking solutions for sustainable growth. Building on this momentum, the 2026 edition will continue advancing these themes. The next MIPIM events will take place in Cannes from 9–13 March 2026 and in Riyadh from 20–21 October 2026. For updates on MIPIM Asia Summit 2026, visit mipim-asia.com Hashtag: #MIPIM

