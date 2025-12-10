International Foundation Programme - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/programmes/programme-listing/international-foundation-programme Monash University Foundation Programme - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/programmes/programme-listing/monash-university-foundation-year Management Foundation Studies - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/programmes/programme-listing/management-foundation-studies Information Technology Foundation Studies - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/programmes/programme-listing/information-technology-foundation-studies

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2025 – The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) underscores its commitment to accessible, high-quality education by providing structured entry routes and flexible learning pathways for students from diverse academic backgrounds. From recent GCE A Level graduates to Polytechnic diploma holders and International Baccalaureate (IB) students, SIM offers comprehensive opportunities to advance academic and career aspirations through programmes delivered both on campus and online.SIM accepts a wide range of qualifications for its diploma and degree programmes. For undergraduate degrees, applicants typically need GCE 'A' Levels, a Polytechnic Diploma, or an IB Diploma. Students who have completed GCE 'O' Levels or equivalent but do not meet direct entry requirements can still progress through SIM's International Foundation Programme (IFP), developed by the University of London, or the Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY), awarded by Monash College, Australia.The International Foundation Programme (IFP), developed by the University of London, is designed for students who do not meet direct entry requirements for undergraduate degrees. This programme provides a strong academic foundation in subjects such as mathematics, economics, and social sciences, preparing students for progression into SIM's degree programmes or other international universities. Delivered at SIM, IFP combines rigorous academic training with flexible learning options, ensuring students are ready for success in higher education.The Monash University Foundation Year (MUFY) is a one-year pre-university programme designed to prepare students for undergraduate study at Monash University. Successful completion guarantees entry into the first year of a Monash University degree, subject to meeting entry requirements and prerequisites. MUFY is also recognised by other leading universities in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, making it an ideal choice for students seeking global opportunities. Delivered at SIM, MUFY offers a blended learning experience combining on-campus classes and online activities, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for students.SIM understands that academic journeys are not always linear. For students who fall short of direct entry requirements, bridging programmes such as Management Foundation Studies (MFS) and Information Technology Foundation Studies (ITFS) provide an alternative route. These six-month courses cover essential subjects like economics, mathematics, and IT fundamentals, ensuring students are equipped for success in diploma-level studies.SIM offers a growing portfolio of online diplomas, enabling students to balance studies with work or personal commitments. Popular programmes include the Diploma in Management Studies (E-Learning) and Diploma in Information Technology (E-Learning), which provide comprehensive training in business and IT fundamentals without the need for on-campus attendance. These programmes deliver the same academic rigor as traditional courses, supported by experienced faculty and interactive digital platforms.While most local students meet English language requirements through prior education, SIM offers additional support for those who need it. The Certificate in English Language (CEL) programme strengthens listening, reading, speaking, and writing skills, enabling students to transition smoothly into diploma or foundation studies.SIM is more than an education institution, it is a strategic gateway to global opportunities. Through partnerships with leading universities worldwide, SIM offers programmes that integrate academic excellence with industry relevance, equipping students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in a competitive, technology-driven economy, for future employability.Students benefit from a dynamic campus environment, extensive networking opportunities, and comprehensive career development services designed to prepare them for the future workforce.Whether beginning with GCE 'O' Levels, progressing through foundation programmes such as the International Foundation Programme or Monash University Foundation Year, or advancing to diplomas and internationally recognised degrees, SIM ensures that higher education remains accessible and flexible delivered on campus or online to meet the needs of modern learners.Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills

About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor's and master's degree programmes with some of the world's most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE's cohort is made up of 16,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 36% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.



SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.



For more information on SIM Global Education, visit sim.edu.sg