Shopee features brand ambassador Jojo Ghazali to highlight the best promotions this 9.9.

Shopee Lagi Murah 50% Off Daily

Get your daily essentials at half price, every day on Shopee. The deals don’t stop there. Tune in for Shopee’s Lagi Murah Gameshow every day at 12PM and 8PM on Shopee Live for more chances to grab 50% off from top brands like Vivo, Hada Labo, and Vinda.

Free Shipping No Min. Spend

Shop stress-free with even more Free Shipping vouchers. Enjoy Shopee’s daily Free Shipping No Minimum Spend vouchers, and grab additional free shipping vouchers exclusively on 9 September.

Shopee Lagi Cepat Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery

Receive parcels faster this 9.9 Super Shopping Day. Enjoy Lagi Cepat Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery, with Same-Day Delivery available for checkouts completed before 12PM.





Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.





Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and Monee.