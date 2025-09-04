Collaboration combines Mirai Bridge Capital’s financing expertise with NCI’s trade credit insurance to deliver secure, growth-driven solutions for businesses across Asia.

A commemorative photo taken after the Collaboration Agreement signing between Mirai Bridge Capital and NCI Malaysia.

Trade credit facilities backed by insurance protection

Receivables financing to improve liquidity and cash flow

Exclusive model keeping MBC as the central financial partner

Regional trade support for SMEs and corporates

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2025 - Mirai Bridge Capital Sdn Bhd ("MBC"), a fast-growing private equity management company, has signed a Collaboration Agreement with NCI Malaysia Sdn Bhd ("NCI") to expand into trade credit facilities for businesses in Malaysia and across Asia. The agreement marks a major step toward building a more resilient and secure regional financing ecosystem.As a specialist in fund management, receivables financing, and trade finance solutions, Mirai Bridge Capital is dedicated to helping businesses unlock working capital, manage risk, and grow with confidence in today's challenging economy. MBC's solutions are designed to provide transparent financing, secure structures, and growth-driven strategies that empower both SMEs and corporates.Through the new partnership, NCI will provide trade credit insurance to mitigate non-payment risks, while MBC delivers the funding structures and receivables platform. Together, the collaboration strengthens cash flow, protects against buyer defaults, and supports expansion across borders."This partnership reflects Mirai Bridge Capital's vision of becoming a leading force in trade finance across the region," said Jack Ong Kooi Tatt, Director and CEO of Mirai Bridge Capital. "By combining our financial expertise with NCI's credit risk insurance, we're providing businesses with a complete solution that builds confidence and drives growth."Hashtag: #TradeFinance #MalaysiaBusiness #SMEGrowth #BusinessResilience #CashFlowSolutions #ASEANTrade #StrategicPartnership #FinanceInnovation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mirai Bridge Capital Sdn Bhd

is a specialist in, committed to helping businesses unlock working capital, manage risk, and grow with confidence in today's challenging economy. Our solutions are built on, empowering both SMEs and corporates to strengthen cash flow, protect against uncertainty, and achieve sustainable expansion across Malaysia and the wider Asian region.

About NCI Malaysia

Established in 2019, NCI Malaysia is part of the National Credit Insurance (NCI) Group, a leading broker headquartered in Australia with operations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Malaysia. With 15 years of combined local experience, NCI specializes in:



Trade Credit Insurance

Credit Risk Management

Commercial Collections

Specialty Risk Services

NCI's solutions protect businesses from bad debts and strengthen financial resilience — complementing Mirai Bridge Capital's mission to deliver innovative and sustainable trade finance strategies.