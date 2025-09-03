Absen 2,000㎡ LED Displays Illuminate Vietnam’s 80th National Day Celebrations at Ba Dinh Square

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 September 2025- On 2 September, commemorations marking the August Revolution and Vietnam's 80th National Day were held at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, with the Chinese delegation attending by invitation. As a global leader in LED display technology and applications, Absen supplied multiple LED display products and control solutions for the celebrations, comprehensively meeting the stringent requirements for image presentation, stable operation, and service assurance demanded by high-profile international events.Covering a total area exceeding 2,000 square meters, Absen's large screens were meticulously deployed across various zones of Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi. They delivered a high-definition, stable visual experience for tens of thousands of on-site spectators and global broadcast audiences, featuring refined, fluid image quality and accurate color reproduction. The displays precisely captured every highlight moment, synchronously presenting signals from multiple on-site camera angles and swiftly switching between grand scenes, further amplifying the celebratory atmosphere.As a national-level Vietnamese celebration, particularly involving large-scale outdoor ceremonies interweaving military parades, mass processions, and cultural performances, the selection of on-site display equipment was subject to exceptionally stringent criteria. It was imperative not only to withstand complex and variable outdoor lighting conditions, ensuring both spectators and media cameras could clearly capture every detail, but also to possess exceptional reliability and stability. This precluded failures such as black screens, freezing, or color distortion, thereby guaranteeing the smooth progression of the celebrations.Following comprehensive evaluations of product quality and stability, brand reputation, and service guarantees, Absen's stage rental solutions emerged as the preferred choice, serving as the core display platform for this national celebration.Confronted with Vietnam's hot and humid summer climate alongside the stability challenges of extended, high-profile live broadcasts for a national-level event, the stage rental products—including the Absen NT Series, PL V2 Series, and PL lite Series—demonstrated exceptional adaptability and reliability. Throughout both rehearsals and the main event day, the products operated flawlessly without a single fault under prolonged outdoor high temperatures, maintaining consistently vibrant and pristine visuals. This performance reaffirmed Absen's leading capability in servicing major global events.Hashtag: #Absen

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.