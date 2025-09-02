Alibaba cloud to dedicate its global capabilities to support Bosch's technology stack

Both intend to deepen collaboration in leveraging Alibaba's AI strength to facilitate Bosch's business innovations, such as smart cockpit

Bosch to expand its e-commerce presence in Southeast Asia, Spain, and Latin America through Alibaba's global platforms

HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2025 - Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, and Alibaba Group, a global technology company focused on e-commerce and cloud computing, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation through advanced cloud computing and AI technologies. The enhanced collaboration will focus on cloud-based enterprise operations, AI-driven business innovations, and e-commerce expansion."Our partnership opens up exciting opportunities for both Bosch and Alibaba to expand our offerings in the global market," said. "By joining forces, we combine Alibaba's advanced cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities and e-commerce market reach with Bosch's deep technological expertise in mobility, industrial technology and consumer goods to drive greater efficiency and innovation worldwide. AI has been an innovation booster for Bosch across all business sectors, and cooperation with strong partners like Alibaba is essential for Bosch to realizing its full potential and creating greater value.""This partnership with Bosch demonstrates our commitment to empowering global businesses with world-class technologies and highlights Alibaba's strengths in AI and cloud computing," said. "Bosch's leading expertise in advanced automotive solutions and household appliances, combined with Alibaba's innovations in cloud, AI and e-commerce, will enable both our companies to bring compelling value propositions to customers worldwide."The expanded partnership – focusing on cloud migration and AI cooperation- marks a significant step further in bolstering Bosch's digital operations and fostering industrial innovation. As part of Bosch Group 's cloud hyperscalers strategy, the collaboration between the two companies covers multiple business areas, such as corporate operations, home appliances and commercial vehicles, to enhance operational efficiency and enable smarter business processes. In addition, the two companies intend to collaborate on exploring the potential of running Bosch's intelligent driving environment on Alibaba Cloud's AI infrastructure.The partnership will leverage Alibaba's AI capabilities to support Bosch's businesses, boosting operational efficiency and enhancing product intelligence. In the automotive sector, for instance, the two companies plan to evaluate Qwen-based multimodal models to elevate the smart cockpit experience with more intuitive in-vehicle interactions. The two companies also intend to explore the possibility of development of next-generation automated driving solutions powered by Qwen's visual language model to enhance scene recognition accuracy.As a key pillar of the expanded partnership, Bosch and Alibaba will further drive growth and innovation in e-commerce through expanded product portfolio, enhanced customer engagement, and optimized brand experience. In 2025, Bosch plans to launch new product categories in China with consumer insights from Alibaba's e-commerce platform. Alibaba will also support Bosch in reaching a broader consumer base in China through comprehensive omni-channel digital marketing.Based on the framework of collaboration in China, Bosch will extend its e-commerce footprint to Southeast Asia, Spain, and Latin America through Alibaba's global e-commerce platforms including Lazada, Miravia and AliExpress, to better serve local consumers with innovative, high-quality products.Bosch and Alibaba's collaboration in e-commerce began in 2017. Bosch has since established a strong presence on Alibaba's Tmall platform, offering a wide range of consumer-focused products, including home appliances, power tools, heating systems, and automotive aftermarket parts. Joint efforts across marketing, sales, membership programs and online-to-offline services have significantly strengthened Bosch's digital ecosystem and customer engagement in China.Hashtag: #AlibabaGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bosch

In China, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, household appliances, security and communication systems as well as thermotechnology solutions. Having established a regional presence in China in 1909, Bosch employs more than 56,000 associates (as of December 31, 2024). Bosch in China has generated consolidated sales of CNY 142.8 billion in fiscal 2024.



Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com.cn.



The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 418,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2024). The company generated sales of 90.3 billion euros in 2024. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 490 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 87,000 associates in research and development.



The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861–1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company's long-term existence and in particular its financial independence – in line with the mission handed down in the will of the company's founder, Robert Bosch.



Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com





About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group is a global technology company focused on e-commerce and cloud computing. We enable merchants, brands and retailers to market, sell and engage with consumers by providing digital and logistics infrastructure, efficiency tools and vast marketing reach. We empower enterprises with our leading cloud infrastructure, services and work collaboration capabilities to facilitate their digital transformation and grow their businesses.



Qwen, (in Chinese: Tongyi Qianwen), is a family of large language and multimodal models developed by Alibaba. Debut in 2023, the Qwen models are available to the global developers via HuggingFace and ModelScope, Alibaba's open-source community.



