SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - Aspire , a leading all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, has lowered its foreign exchange fees further to help entrepreneurs reduce costs and scale globally without compromising their runway. With this latest adjustment, Aspire now offers one of the lowest FX rates in the market, solidifying its position as the most cost effective choice for cross-border business payments.









Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, helping over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account.





Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability.