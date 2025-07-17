Singapore’s Biggest Beauty Sale Returns with $1 Deals, Rolex Prizes, and a BYD Electric Car Giveaway

Luxury beauty gift sets

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - Beauty Fiesta 2025 is set to dazzle beauty lovers once again with its most spectacular edition yet. Taking place at Singapore EXPO Hall 6A across two weekends (25–27 July and 1–3 August), the event promises over 6,000 beauty deals, exclusive daily drops from $1, and grand prize giveaways including a Rolex timepiece and a BYD Atto 3 electric car.With more than 100,000 attendees in previous years, this year's Beauty Fiesta is poised to be the ultimate destination for luxury beauty steals and viral must-haves — all under one roof.Don't miss the Helena Rubinstein Re-Plasty Night Cream — now just $328 (U.P. $659), one of the lowest prices in Singapore for this luxury icon. Other steals include SK-II Facial Treatment Essence 230ml at $148, La Prairie Eye Complex 15ml at $89, Dr.Jart+ Masks (5s) at $8, and Decorté Prime Latte Emulsion for only $18.Snag cult-favourites like NARS Air Matte Lip at $15 (U.P. $48), Lancôme Cushion Compact for $39, and Givenchy Prisme Libre Powder at $39 — luxe formulas at bargain prices.Fragrance lovers will find iconic scents like Jo Malone English Pear 100ml at $109, Armani Prive The Yulong at $168, and Burberry 100ml EDPs from $49. Even bigger steals include Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue 75ml for just $19 and Issey Miyake 123ml at $49.Score essentials like Olaplex LashBond Serum for $19, Aveda 1L Shampoo at $49, and Shu Uemura Cleansing Oils 450ml for $65 — perfect for self-care restocks.Select daily drops start at just $1 — revealed on-site only. Come early before they're gone.Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DgLo5BTUhU&t=4s Spend $300 or more and be among the first 400 shoppers each day to redeem a $388 goodie bag, packed with full-sized products from beloved beauty brands. While stocks last.All ticket holders are automatically entered into the daily lucky draws, held three times per day. Prizes include:Grand Prizes:Winners need not be present to claim.Dates: 25–27 July and 1–3 August 2025 (Friday to Sunday)Opening Hours: 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM dailyLocation: Singapore EXPO, Hall 6AAdmission: $10 per ticketBuy Tickets Now: https://beautyfiesta2025.eventbrite.sg/?aff=PR Official Website: www.beautyfiesta.com.sg "This year's Beauty Fiesta isn't just about discounts — it's about celebrating self-expression, discovery, and the joy of beauty," said the organising team. "Whether you're a skincare devotee, fragrance collector, or simply love a great deal, this is the one event you won't want to miss."Hashtag: #Beureka

