

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - With the global lubricants industry still adjusting to the lasting impact of U.S. trade policy enacted during the first presidential term of U.S. President Donald Trump, supply chains are undergoing dramatic shifts—and Asia is solidifying its role as the sector’s global hub.







While the U.S. tariffs primarily targeted a broad range of Chinese industrial chemicals under Section 301, some specialty additives used in lubricant formulations were affected. In response, U.S. manufacturers have faced increased costs, sourcing uncertainties, and production delays, prompting a re-evaluation of procurement strategies. These disruptions have had ripple effects across the automotive, industrial, and specialty lubricant markets worldwide.

Strategic Realignment: From the West to the East





As regulatory complexity and economic uncertainty mount in the U.S. and European markets, many lubricant producers, OEMs, and blenders are redirecting investment and operational focus toward Asia. The region already accounts for the world’s largest share of lubricant demand and continues to post some of the fastest growth, driven by expanding industrialization and vehicle ownership.





Asia’s strong manufacturing base, growing consumer markets, and expanding infrastructure for lubricant production make it an attractive destination for global expansion. Companies are deepening their presence in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Singapore—tapping into local production advantages, aligning with regional OEMs, and building supply chain resilience.



The Asian Lubricant Exhibition 2025: Spotlighting the Industry’s Transformation





Asian Lubricant Exhibition 2025, held September 9–11 at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Hall 403, Level 4. As Asia’s only dedicated trade show focused on the lubricants value chain, the event provides a timely platform for addressing trade disruptions, supply chain realignment, and emerging opportunities across the region. The exhibition and exhibitor presentations are open to the public, free of charge. Pre-registration is highly encouraged to be eligible for door prizes and exclusive onsite offers.

Co-hosted by the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA) and F&L Asia Ltd., the three-day event brings together global players navigating today’s volatile landscape—from base oil producers and additive specialists to blending, packaging, quality and compliance services, logistics, and end-user service providers.





over 60% of booths already sold, and exhibitors including ExxonMobil, Chevron Oronite, CPC Corporation, Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Kemipex, Patech, Huntsman, Master Fluid, Axel Christiernsson, Metal-Chemie, ML Lubrication, Songwon, Vanderbilt, BRB, Hyrax Oil, and Universal Analytical, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to showcase solutions that address the current challenges of global trade volatility—especially those tied to tariffs and regulatory pressures.

Withalready sold, and exhibitors including, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to showcase solutions that address the current challenges of global trade volatility—especially those tied to tariffs and regulatory pressures.

Highlights Include:

Exhibitor Presentations spotlighting supply chain innovations

Training and networking events such as the Base Oil 101 Training Course and the ALIA Anniversary Dinner

Executive Briefings on market forecasts and trade realignment

The ALIA Sustainability Session on future-ready lubricant strategies





Join the Conversation on Supply Chain Transformation



Whether you’re a supplier, OEM, blender, technology provider, or logistics expert, this is the moment to engage with Asia’s lubricant leaders and align your strategy with where the market is headed.





For booth bookings, program details, and registration, visit:





Let’s shape the future of lubricants—together in Singapore.

