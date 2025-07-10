Keppel Club Community Golf Festival

Keppel Charity Golf

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - Keppel Club , Singapore's only members' club that welcomes public golfers to its golf facilities is gearing up for an exciting year in 2025. The Club is set to roll out a series of bold initiatives and events aimed at growing its golfing community and making the sport more inclusive and accessible to all.Keppel Club’s vision for 2025 is clear: to create a welcoming space where everyone, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, can learn, play, and connect. A standout initiative is the launch of the “ Introductory Golf Try-Out by Keppel Club ” beginner’s programme in July 2025, in partnership with Sport Singapore’s ActiveSG. This is an introductory programme to help anyone who is new to golf to learn about the spor t . All Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents who register for this programme can use their ActiveSG credit to offset the fees.With inclusivity being a key priority, Keppel Club is also teaming up with the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) and the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) to offer golf experiences for persons with disabilities (PWDs). The partnership aims to empower PWDs, giving them the opportunity to try the sport and thrive in it.Apart from these community golfing events, the Club is enhancing access for corporate and private groups through tailored booking packages, making it easier than ever to enjoy a round of golf with colleagues, friends, or clients.2025 will also see the launch of the first-ever Keppel Club Community Golf Festival from 31 July to 2 August. This exciting community golf event is all about bringing people together in celebration of SG60 – Singapore’s 60th birthday. The festival will feature golf clinics for people with disabilities and the underprivileged, reinforcing the Club’s commitment to inclusivity. In addition, there will be a friendly game of golf in a “Jurassic Park” themed course filled with fun and lots of “surprizes”. The festival’s highlight is the ActiveSG’s Pesta Sukan Golf Tournament , marking the debut of golf in this national-level sports festival. The competition has two segments: one is the individual competition with men and women categories playing in the morning of 2 August, and the other being the inter-constituency competition in the afternoon, where participation is by invitation to community clubs, sports network groups and grassroots advisors. Pesta Sukan is now fully subscribed.Also, don’t miss the 53rd Keppel Charity Golf Event, a four-day fundraising event aiming to raise over $1 million for 16 charitable organisations. For over five decades, Keppel Club has been a champion of community outreach, and this year’s event will continue the tradition of giving back. The event combines golf with culinary delights, giving members, guests, and corporate sponsors the chance to give back to the community while enjoying a fantastic day out.For donations and registration to play in Keppel Charity Golf 2025, please visit https://bit.ly/KCG2025 To make 2025 even more memorable, Keppel Club will also enhance its offerings with new services. The Club is introducing Private and Corporate Golf Booking services, catering to both individuals and businesses seeking a premium golfing experience. Whether for business meetings, corporate events, or private celebrations, Keppel Club is the perfect venue for both professional and social occasions.As Keppel Club celebrates its 121-year legacy, it remains committed to fostering an inclusive, vibrant, and community-driven golf culture in Singapore. With its exciting new initiatives and events, the Club invites golfers of all levels, corporate groups, and newcomers to explore the range of offerings available in 2025. Join Keppel Club in embracing the future of golf in Singapore—whether learning the game or participating in events.To learn more about Keppel Club's 2025 golf events and to register for the games, please visit https://tinyurl.com/KC-golfcal Hashtag: #GolfSingapore #GolfClubSingapore #LearnGolfSingapore

About Keppel Club

Founded in 1904, Keppel Club is Singapore’s only golf club with a rich 121-year legacy. Offering excellent golfing facilities, the Club welcomes members and public golfers of all levels and is committed to making golf accessible and inclusive. Beyond sport, Keppel Club actively engages in community outreach, hosting charity events and social programmes. With its combination of tradition and innovation, Keppel Club continues to foster a vibrant and welcoming golf culture for all.