β-White (Brightening Capsule): Clinically shown to reduce melanin by 79%, with a 30% reduction in dark spots within 56 days.

Biogomm'age (Peel Exfoliator Capsule): Clinically proven biodegradable scrub tech with Vitamin B5 + E, delivering softer, smoother skin with minimal irritation.

Neodermyl® (Neo Energy Capsule): Clinically proven to increase collagen density (7.6x), improve firmness (13x), and reduce wrinkles (15%).

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2025 – Wishpro uses patented Magnetic Infusion Technology (MIT) to support deeper delivery of oil-based active ingredients. Designed to nourish without clogging pores, it helps reinforce the skin barrier and retain moisture—especially beneficial in humid climates. Unlike many devices that rely on water-based formulas, Wishpro focuses on oil-based actives for targeted, lasting results.At the heart of Wishpro is a revolutionary technology:. Unlike surface-level creams and serums, Wishpro uses electromagnetic pulses to gently open microchannels in the skin, allowing highly active ingredients to reach deeper layers, where real change happens.Paired with precision-formulated, single-use capsules, this synergy of technology and formulation delivers non-invasive, high-performance, clinically proven skin management.Wishpro delivers dermatologist-trusted results through four interchangeable treatment heads—Red Light, Blue Light, Microcurrent, and Exfoliation.Renowned Japanese aesthetic physician Dr. Yoshiomi Mori says:Watch the testimonial here: https://bit.ly/4kR51rY This red blood cell activation supercharges the skin's ability to heal, regenerate, and absorb nutrients.Wishpro offers a suite of 13 RFID-enabled serum capsules, each formulated to treat specific concerns—from dullness and hyperpigmentation to acne, sensitivity, and visible aging.Each capsule is clinically formulated, hygienically sealed, and designed for maximum absorption through Wishpro's infusion technology. Many have been clinically proven to deliver visible, measurable results.Key highlights include:Wishpro integrates advanced technology with targeted skincare solutions, combining efficiency, hygiene, and user-focused design. Its name reflects a commitment to professional standards and thoughtful innovation in everyday skin management.For more information, contact: +65 6292 0100, or visit www.wishproasia.com Hashtag: #Wishpro

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.