Shopee 7.7 Mid Year Sale

Maggi Hot Cup Curry 58g x 6s (x2)



Original Price: RM28.00 | Shopee’s Price: RM14.00



Add to cart now



NESTLE MILO 3in1 Activ-Go Mixes (33g x 26's)



Original Price: RM27.90 | Shopee’s Price: RM13.95



Add to cart now



Vinda Deluxe Smooth Feel Toilet Tissue 3 Ply (27 Rolls)



Original Price: RM65.60 | Shopee’s Price: RM43.56



Add to cart now







KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 - Get ready for a shopping experience like no other with Shopee’s 7.7 Mid Year Sale — happening now until 9 July. Enjoyprices,deliveries, and the most exciting livestream deals of the year, all in one place.Shopee’s beloved, Mak Kiah Ferry, is back in a brand new 3-part skit series. With her signature humour and charm, she shares shopping tips and reminds everyone that the smartest Malaysians always shop. And she’s not doing it alone. Catch Mek Yun, Chazy Nash, Yana Samsuddin, Wan Chai, and hundreds more of your favourite influencers sharing their topfinds throughout the 7.7 Mid Year Sale.Here’s what’s in store for the 7.7 Mid Year Sale:Enjoy up to 50% off daily on essential household items, personal care products, groceries, and more. Find the “Lagi Murah” tag to enjoy all the best-value deals guaranteed. Check out these top 3 must-have deals:Say goodbye to waiting. With Shopee’s Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery, orders checked out and paid before 12PM will arrive as soon as the next day. Just look for the “Lagi Cepat” tag to enjoy faster deliveries.Every ringgit counts, enjoy nationwide delivery with no minimum spend by claiming our Free Shipping Vouchers. Prefer to self collect? Exclusive free shipping vouchers are also available for Self Collection orders!Starting 1 July, tune in daily at 9PM to catch exclusive iQIYI originals,andon Shopee Live. New episodes are released every night until the final episode of each original series, so don’t miss out!While waiting for the exclusive originals, join sellers and content creators as they go live every day to provide the bestdeals, conduct demos in real-time, and drop exclusive livestream-only vouchers, especially during 8PM Shopee Live hours. And don’t miss the 12AM Mega Midnight Madness on 7 July where massive limited-time deals will be up for grabs!On top of theDaily deals, enjoy additional discounts up to 50% off, with minimum spend of RM50, for products discovered through YouTube Shopping. Whether it’s beauty, tech gadgets, or home decor, watch and shopwith YouTube Shopping.Shopee is giving away a motorcycle every day from 1 to 7 July! Stand a chance to win a new motorcycle by playing Tap & Win and making a purchase within the same day (no minimum amount required!). The more orders made, the higher the chance of winning a motorcycle.From exclusive daily premieres of iQIYI originals, daily chances to win a motorcycle, additional discounts through YouTube Shopping, free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend, guaranteed Next-Day Delivery, and daily 50%deals, Shopee’s 7.7 Mid Year Sale is a shopping experience not to be missed! Visit shopee.com.my/m/7-7 or open the Shopee app now to explore the biggestdeals before they are gone.Hashtag: #ShopeeMY

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and Monee.

