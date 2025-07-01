MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2025 - SIBUR, Russia's largest producer of polymers and synthetic rubbers, sees potential to increase supplies to Bangladesh following the launch of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, near the Pacific coast, in 2026.In late June, SIBUR, represented by executives from both its Moscow headquarters and its Shanghai office, held a client meeting in Dhaka to present its development plans for the country. Polymer consumption in Bangladesh – home to over 170 million people – is growing thanks to economic expansion and contract manufacturing by foreign companies and surpassed 1 million tonnes.The Amur complex in Russia's Far East will be strategically positioned to serve Asian markets, with Bangladesh being one of the top priorities.The Amur complex is one of the world's largest polymer production projects, with an annual capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of polyethylene and 0.4 million tonnes of polypropylene. The facility will rank in the first quartile of the global cost curve, ensuring its competitiveness under any price scenario.SIBUR benefits from access to competitively priced hydrocarbon resources in Russia. Another advantage of Russian polymers is their environmental profile. With new, more efficient production facilities, SIBUR is reducing the carbon footprint of its products.SIBUR has been supplying materials to Bangladesh for several years already, with shipments expected to reach 50 thousand tonnes in 2025. Once the Amur complex is operational, SIBUR sees potential to supply up to 200,000 tonnes of various polymer grades to Bangladesh, including high-density polyethylene and polypropylene copolymers. These materials are used in packaging, synthetic textiles, and construction – for pipes and insulation materials.Logistics for local processors will also improve. While SIBUR currently sells products in Bangladesh through partners with delivery to ports, it plans to use warehouses in the country as part of its supply chain, offering flexible delivery terms.Hashtag: #SIBUR

