In partnership with Lazada, POP MART is creating new ways to delight collectors in Southeast Asia, with blind boxes, bold characters, and real-world fan moments.

SKULLPANDA

MOLLY

Zsiga

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA– Media OutReach Newswire – 25 June 2025 –Southeast Asia’s blind box obsession is now mainstream, and POP MART is at the heart of it, fuelling demand with exclusive IPs, sought-after collectibles and even real-life fan events. The global designer toy brand, best known for turning characters like MOLLY, DIMOO, and SKULLPANDA into household names, is tapping on Lazada’s LazMall to connect with millions of fans across the region through surprise drops, unboxings, and community events.With LazMall, POP MART is now reaching fans in a more direct and hyper-personalised way. Since joining the platform in 2023, it has grown over 5-fold to become one of LazMall’s fastest-growing toy brands — a testament to the region’s deep love for collectibles and character storytelling.From live-streamed unboxings to data-backed product launches, POP MART’s success reflects how digital discovery and fandom go hand-in-hand. The global blind box collectibles market is set to hit USD 38.4 billion by 2031 — a boom fuelled by Gen Z and millennial collectors seeking rarity, emotional connection, and a bit of playful nostalgia.said a POP MART spokesperson.This month, POP MART will release two globally limited figures — MOLLY and Zsiga, and also unveil the second-generation SKULLPANDA plush toys, adding a soft and huggable twist to its cult-favourite character lineup.These products will be available on Lazada’s LazMall from June 2025 onwards. POP MART will also increase its stock levels and scale up visibility on its LazMall storefront to meet fan demand.On Lazada, POP MART fans don’t just shop — they discover and experience. Using AI-powered recommendations and region-specific insights, the brand curates its releases based on what collectors love most in each market. SKULLPANDA, for instance, has become a breakout favourite in Thailand, while DIMOO charms fans in Malaysia.Collectors also benefit from prompt deliveries, with 85% of orders in all key Southeast Asian cities like Bangkok and Manila guaranteed to arrive within 48 hours upon order confirmation. Collectibles are also delivered in custom shock-proof packaging to ensure they arrive in pristine, collector-worthy conditions, and the parcel can be tracked in real time on the Lazada app.POP MART collectibles are not just toys, they are a lifestyle and the epitome of luxury and exclusivity that has been fuelled by the energy of its fans and creators. More than one-third (34%) of its sales on Lazada now come from affiliate creators in Southeast Asia — livestreamers, toy reviewers, and content creators who bring the world of POP MART to life through their own lens. Their curated content, character deep-dives, and unboxing videos don’t just sell toys — they build community and elevate collecting into a shared lifestyle.Fans in Malaysia can look forward to experiencing the magic in-person, where the Lazada X POP MART 5KM run will be happening on 12 October 2025. Designed to be a vibrant, community-driven event that blends fitness, music, and fandom, POP MART will be hosting an exclusive booth at the event, creating a playground for pop culture lovers to meet iconic characters and immerse themselves in the joyful surprise of the trend culture and brand stories.IRL experiences like this are part of POP MART’s strategy to connect more deeply with its community – both online and offline.said Kaya Qin, Chief Executive Officer at Lazada Malaysia.Hashtag: #LazadaMY #Lazada

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 13 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

Launched on the Lazada platform in 2018, LazMall is Southeast Asia's biggest virtual mall connecting shoppers to over 32,000 leading international and local brands. It sets a new standard in retail, offering consumers the assurance of 100% product authenticity, guaranteed fast delivery and a 30-days return policy. LazMall is the preferred platform for brands and sellers to directly engage and create a customised experience for their customers.

About POP MART

POP MART is a rising global force in pop culture and entertainment. Our purpose is to celebrate daily moments and inspire through designer toys and fun experiences. Our focus is IP incubation & operations, designer toys & retail, theme parks & experiences, also digital entertainment. POP MART has over 500 stores in 30+ countries and regions, more than 2,300 ROBOSHOPs, and operates across multiple cross-border e-commerce platforms, reaching consumers in over 80 countries. We manage & represent incredible artists from all over the world. Our roster spans dozens of iconic characters, like MOLLY, DIMOO, SKULLPANDA, THE MONSTERS, HIRONO and more. With our IP characters, we create iconic cross-overs. Our mission is to light up passion & bring joy around the world. POP MART is not just a brand, it's a galaxy of creative possibilities.