So Drama! Entertainment and FLY Entertainment Announce Strategic Partnership

FLY Entertainment has also teamed up with digital casting platform IAmCasting to discover and cast vibrant personalities and influencers for So Drama!'s Kakee Originals series. This collaboration reflects FLY's commitment to embracing digital innovation and shaping the future of talent discovery and next-gen storytelling.
So Drama! Entertainment
So Drama! Entertainment aims to deliver compelling content on air, on screen and on stage. As a proudly Singaporean media and entertainment company, it has five established brands – Kakee, 88.3JIA, POWER 98, Music & Drama Company, and PIONEER – into which it injects fun and creativity, always. For more information, please visit http://www.sodrama.sg.
About Kakee
Kakee is a homegrown entertainment app where users are rewarded for enjoying a wide range of content - from various 88.3JIA and POWER 98 curated music streams, to exclusive proudly-made-in-Singapore videos, mobile games and contests. As Your Rewards & Entertainment Buddy, the more users listen, watch and play, the more they stand to win.
About FLY Entertainment
Founded in 1999 by Irene Ang, FLY Entertainment is Singapore's leading artiste management and entertainment agency. Representing a dynamic roster of top talents across film, television, theatre, digital media, and brand partnerships, FLY is known for discovering and nurturing some of Asia's most recognisable names in entertainment.
Beyond talent management, FLY offers full-service capabilities in content production, creative direction, brand partnerships, and event management — making it a one-stop hub for innovative and impactful storytelling.
About IAmCasting
IAmCasting is a digital casting platform designed to revolutionise the way talents are discovered, cast, and connected across Asia's entertainment industry. Built for casting directors, producers, agencies, and brands, IAmCasting provides direct access to a growing pool of diverse talents — from actors and models to content creators and emcees.
IAmCasting simplifies the casting process while empowering talents to take control of their careers. Casting Reimagined.
