Chanond Ruangkritya (President & CEO, Ananda Development), along with Melissa Chollasap (Managing Director, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok), and Jakrit Tejavanija (CEO, Anvinest) hosted an exclusive private dinner for Fraser Yacht VVIP clients to introduce Porsche Design Tower Bangkok to the Hong Kong market.

STUTTGART, GERMANY / HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2025 -Porsche Design Tower Bangkok hosted an exclusive dinner event in a private estate villa in Hong Kong, offering esteemed guests a preview of the unparalleled luxury and lifestyle associated with Asia's first Porsche Design Tower. The exclusive event provided a taste of the exquisite experiences awaiting residents of the iconic Bangkok residence set to be completed in 2028.Within the sophisticated embrace of the private estate villa, overlooking the breathtaking panorama of Sai Kung – Hong Kong's 'back garden' of picturesque yachts, pristine beaches, and majestic mountains – guests experienced the essence of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok: a fusion of cutting-edge design, optimal functionality, and a passion for the finer things. The evening featured a Michelin-starred dinner course curated by Chef Guillaume, sommelier Victor Petiot from Four Seasons Hotel, and live jazz band entertainment. The opulent evening concluded with an exclusive Louis XIII cognac tasting, with guests savoring this legendary spirit with the CEO of Louis XIII."This exclusive dinner event was the perfect opportunity to introduce Porsche Design Tower Bangkok to discerning VIP guests," said Chanond Ruangkritya, Founder & CEO of Ananda Development. "We are thrilled to showcase the unique lifestyle that awaits residents of this groundbreaking residence."Developed by Ananda and Porsche Design, the Porsche Design Tower Bangkok is an ultra-luxury residence on Sukhumvit 38. The tower features 22 exclusive 'Sky Villas' ranging from 525 to 1,135 square meters, with an average price of USD 15 million and up to USD 40 million. A key feature is the integration of "Passion Spaces," the ultimate luxury garage. An exclusive show unit is set to be launched in Q3 2025, offering a first look into the future of iconic living.Hashtag: #PorscheDesignTowerBangkok

About Porsche Design

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and the official online store ( porsche-design.com).

