Convening Experts to Promote Hong Kong and Advance Medical InnovationHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2025 - Genomic medicine is one of the most promising fields in today's healthcare landscape, enabling precise diagnoses, personalised treatment plans, and breakthroughs in drug development that bring new hope to patients around the world. The Hong Kong Genome Institute (HKGI) will join forces with world-renowned authorities to host the International Genomic Medicine Symposium (Symposium) on 17 November 2025 (Monday). This landmark event will highlight Hong Kong's unique strengths in fostering exchange and cooperation with experts worldwide in medical research and innovation, and accelerate the application of genomic medicine to pave the way for a healthier future for all.
The Symposium marks HKGI's first collaboration with Rare Diseases International (RDI) and The Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases (LCRD), which is jointly led by RDI and The Lancet, the world's most influential medical journal. The event will welcome local and international genomics leaders from over 20 countries and regions, including clinicians, scientists, and researchers from Mainland China, Europe, North and South America, and Australia.
Distinguished speakers at the Symposium will focus on key global topics such as clinical genetics, rare diseases, genomic medicine, AI, data sharing, as well as ethical and legal matters involved, facilitating in-depth discussions on the latest groundbreaking research and clinical insights. Specifically, thematic sessions will be dedicated to experience sharing by experts from Mainland China and Hong Kong. By showcasing case studies from the Hong Kong Genome Project, these exchanges will help demonstrate practical applications of personalised medicine in managing common disorders such as cardiomyopathy and kidney disease. Developments in rare diseases in Mainland China and drug development opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will also be covered, opening doors of opportunity for regional collaboration and innovation.
Dr Lo Su-vui, Chief Executive Officer of HKGI said, "With the strong support from the Health Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, HKGI has been working closely with the Department of Health, Hospital Authority, medical schools of local universities and various stakeholders to accelerate the development of genomic medicine in Hong Kong. In just a few years, the Institute has achieved significant milestones in medical research, clinical applications, and international collaborations. We have successfully recruited over 47,000 participants for the Hong Kong Genome Project, continuously expanding our genome database featuring the Southern Chinese population. We have also accumulated clinical application cases and established synergistic collaborative research platforms. These achievements highlight Hong Kong's strong capabilities and advantages in genomic medicine, laying a solid foundation for further collaboration with internationally recognised authorities."
Dr Lo continued, "We are greatly honoured to partner with RDI and LCRD to organise this prestigious global event. Genomic medicine is the future of medicine with wide-ranging applications, spanning from common to rare diseases, from clinical diagnosis and personalised treatment to disease prevention and health management. This Symposium will undoubtedly serve as a critical platform for healthcare experts, academics, and researchers from around the world to exchange knowledge, fostering collaboration, and driving medical innovation, ultimately bringing immense benefits to patients in Hong Kong, Asia and beyond."
The one-day Symposium is expected to attract nearly 300 industry professionals. Following the Symposium, the LCRD will hold its annual meeting in Hong Kong on 18-19 November to further discuss insights and deepen cross-regional collaboration. This will be the first time for the LCRD to host its annual meeting in Asia, highlighting Hong Kong's distinctive position in leading international medical innovation.
| Time
| Programme
| Speaker
| 09:00
| Keynote
| Prof Lo Chung-mau, BBS, JP
Secretary for Health
Hong Kong SAR Government,
Hong Kong, China
| 09:15
| Opening Ceremony
| Panel 1
| Session Chairperson:
| Dr Ronald Lam, JP
Director of Health
Hong Kong SAR Government,
Hong Kong, China
| 09:30
| Developing Rare Disease Models in China: Service, Teaching and Research
|Prof Zhang Shuyang
President
Peking Union Medical College Hospital, China
| 10:00
| Unraveling Molecular Pathogeneses to Enhance Patient Care and Family Well-being
| Prof Kym Boycott
Co-Chair
Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases
Professor of Pediatrics
University of Ottawa, Canada
| 10:30
| Panel Discussion
| Panel 2
| Session Chairperson:
| Dr Libby Lee, JP
Under Secretary for Health
Hong Kong SAR Government,
Hong Kong, China
| 11:15
|Insights into Rare Diseases:
Focus on Inborn Errors of Metabolism
| Prof Roberto Giugliani
Co-Chair
Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases
Professor of Genetics
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
| 11:45
| Hong Kong Genome Project Case Sharing (1) – Unlocking the Genomics of Cardiomyopathy: A New Era in Heart Health
| Dr Derek Lee
Hong Kong College of Physicians –
Hong Kong Genome Institute Scholar
Hong Kong, China
| 12:00
| Hong Kong Genome Project Case Sharing (2) – Precision Medicine in Nephrology
| Dr Becky Ma
Hong Kong Academy of Medicine –
Hong Kong Genome Institute Scholar
Hong Kong, China
| 12:15
| Panel Discussion
| 12:30
| Lunch
| Panel 3
| Session Chairperson:
| Prof Philip Chiu
Dean of Medicine
The Chinese University of Hong Kong,
Hong Kong, China
| 14:00
| Revolutionising Plasma DNA Analysis in Transforming Non-invasive Testing and Cancer Detection
| Prof Dennis Lo, SBS, JP
Vice-Chancellor and President
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Board Member
Hong Kong Genome Institute
Hong Kong, China
| 14:30
| Publishing at The Lancet
|Dr Chloe Wilson
Senior Medical Editor
The Lancet
| 15:00
| Panel Discussion
| Panel 4
| Session Chairperson:
| Prof Lau Chak-sing, BBS, JP
Vice-President & Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Health)
Dean of Medicine
The University of Hong Kong
Board Member
Hong Kong Genome Institute
Hong Kong, China
| 15:35
|AI in Action:
The Journey from Clinical Record to Personalised Treatment
|Prof Gareth Baynam
Medical Director
Rare Care Centre
Perth Children's Hospital, Australia
| 16:05
| Harnessing the Power of Electronic Healthcare Records in Scientific Research and Innovation in Genomic Medicine
| Prof Yong Chen
Professor of Biostatistics
University of Pennsylvania, USA
| 16:35
|Panel Discussion
| Panel 5
| Session Chairperson:
| To be confirmed
|
16:50
|The Health Rights of Children and Genomic Newborn Screening
|Prof Bartha Knoppers
Director
Centre of Genomics and Policy
McGill University, Canada
| 17:20
|Hong Kong Genome Project:
Advancing the Genomics Frontier
|Dr Brian Chung
Chief Medical and Scientific Officer
Hong Kong Genome Institute,
Hong Kong, China
| 17:40
|Genomics as a Catalyst for
Drug Development in the Greater Bay Area
| Prof Aya El Helali
Clinical Assistant Professor
Department of Clinical Oncology,
School of Clinical Medicine,
The Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong,
Hong Kong, China
| 18:00
| Panel Discussion
| 18:15
| End of Symposium
Hong Kong Genome Institute
Rare Disease International
About Hong Kong Genome Institute
The Hong Kong Genome Institute (HKGI), established and wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government, commenced full operations in 2021. With the vision "to avail genomic medicine to all for better health and well-being" and supported by the Health Bureau, HKGI works in close collaboration with the Department of Health, Hospital Authority, medical schools of local universities and other stakeholders to accelerate the development of genomic medicine in Hong Kong along four strategic foci: integrate genomics into medicine, advance research, nurture talents and enhance public genomic literacy.
As the first step towards achieving its vision, HKGI launched the Hong Kong Genome Project (HKGP) in 2021 focusing on diseases and research cohorts that would benefit from whole genome sequencing. They include undiagnosed diseases, hereditary cancers and cases related to genomics and precision health. Being the city's first large-scale genome sequencing project, HKGP serves as a catalyst to benefit patients and their families with more precise diagnosis and personalised treatment. It also aims to establish genome database of the local population, testing infrastructure and talent pool to address the healthcare needs of Hong Kong in the long run.
For more information, please visit https://hkgp.org/en.
About Rare Diseases International
Rare Diseases International (RDI) is the global alliance of people living with a rare disease of all nationalities across all rare diseases. RDI's mission is to be a strong common voice on behalf of rare disease patients around the world, to advocate for rare diseases as an international public health priority and to represent its members and enhance their capacities. RDI has more than 120 member organizations from 50 countries, which in turn represent rare disease patient groups in more than 150 countries worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://www.rarediseasesinternational.org.
About Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases
The RDI-Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases (RDI-LCRD) is a new initiative dedicated to improving the lives of Persons Living with a Rare Disease (PLWRD) globally by generating evidence-informed recommendations that can be implemented in all countries. The RDI-LCRD, chaired by Dr Roberto Giugliani (Brazil) and Dr Kym Boycott (Canada) brings together 27 Commissioners from 6 continents with a broad range of expertise, perspectives and experience. The overarching goal of the RDI-LCRD is to use robust data to ignite global action that will amplify the voices of PLWRD and ensure that they are seen, heard, and cared for, no matter where they live.
For more information, please visit http://www.rarediseasescommission.org.