Convening Experts to Promote Hong Kong and Advance Medical Innovation

International Genomic Medicine Symposium

17 November 2025, Hong Kong

Charles K. Kao Auditorium, Hong Kong Science Park



Time

Programme

Speaker

09:00

Keynote

Prof Lo Chung-mau, BBS, JP

Secretary for Health

Hong Kong SAR Government,

Hong Kong, China

09:15

Opening Ceremony

Panel 1

Session Chairperson:

Dr Ronald Lam, JP

Director of Health

Hong Kong SAR Government,

Hong Kong, China

09:30

Developing Rare Disease Models in China: Service, Teaching and Research

Prof Zhang Shuyang

President

Peking Union Medical College Hospital, China 10:00

Unraveling Molecular Pathogeneses to Enhance Patient Care and Family Well-being

Prof Kym Boycott

Co-Chair

Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases

Professor of Pediatrics

University of Ottawa, Canada

10:30

Panel Discussion

Panel 2

Session Chairperson:

Dr Libby Lee, JP

Under Secretary for Health

Hong Kong SAR Government,

Hong Kong, China

11:15

Insights into Rare Diseases:

Focus on Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Prof Roberto Giugliani

Co-Chair

Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases

Professor of Genetics

Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

11:45

Hong Kong Genome Project Case Sharing (1) – Unlocking the Genomics of Cardiomyopathy: A New Era in Heart Health

Dr Derek Lee

Hong Kong College of Physicians –

Hong Kong Genome Institute Scholar

Hong Kong, China

12:00

Hong Kong Genome Project Case Sharing (2) – Precision Medicine in Nephrology

Dr Becky Ma

Hong Kong Academy of Medicine –

Hong Kong Genome Institute Scholar

Hong Kong, China

12:15

Panel Discussion

12:30

Lunch

Panel 3

Session Chairperson:

Prof Philip Chiu

Dean of Medicine

The Chinese University of Hong Kong,

Hong Kong, China

14:00

Revolutionising Plasma DNA Analysis in Transforming Non-invasive Testing and Cancer Detection

Prof Dennis Lo, SBS, JP

Vice-Chancellor and President

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Board Member

Hong Kong Genome Institute

Hong Kong, China

14:30

Publishing at The Lancet

Dr Chloe Wilson

Senior Medical Editor

The Lancet

15:00

Panel Discussion

Panel 4

Session Chairperson:

Prof Lau Chak-sing, BBS, JP

Vice-President & Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Health)

Dean of Medicine

The University of Hong Kong

Board Member

Hong Kong Genome Institute

Hong Kong, China

15:35

AI in Action:

The Journey from Clinical Record to Personalised Treatment

Prof Gareth Baynam

Medical Director

Rare Care Centre

Perth Children's Hospital, Australia

16:05

Harnessing the Power of Electronic Healthcare Records in Scientific Research and Innovation in Genomic Medicine

Prof Yong Chen

Professor of Biostatistics

University of Pennsylvania, USA

16:35

Panel Discussion Panel 5

Session Chairperson:

To be confirmed



16:50

The Health Rights of Children and Genomic Newborn Screening

Prof Bartha Knoppers

Director

Centre of Genomics and Policy

McGill University, Canada

17:20

Hong Kong Genome Project:

Advancing the Genomics Frontier

Dr Brian Chung

Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

Hong Kong Genome Institute,

Hong Kong, China

17:40

Genomics as a Catalyst for

Drug Development in the Greater Bay Area

Prof Aya El Helali

Clinical Assistant Professor

Department of Clinical Oncology,

School of Clinical Medicine,

The Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong,

Hong Kong, China

18:00

Panel Discussion

18:15

End of Symposium



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2025 - Genomic medicine is one of the most promising fields in today's healthcare landscape, enabling precise diagnoses, personalised treatment plans, and breakthroughs in drug development that bring new hope to patients around the world. Thewill join forces with world-renowned authorities to host the(Symposium) on 17 November 2025 (Monday). This landmark event will highlight Hong Kong's unique strengths in fostering exchange and cooperation with experts worldwide in medical research and innovation, and accelerate the application of genomic medicine to pave the way for a healthier future for all.The Symposium marks HKGI's first collaboration withand, which is jointly led by RDI and, the world's most influential medical journal. The event will welcome local and international genomics leaders from over 20 countries and regions, including clinicians, scientists, and researchers from Mainland China, Europe, North and South America, and Australia.Distinguished speakers at the Symposium will focus on key global topics such as clinical genetics, rare diseases, genomic medicine, AI, data sharing, as well as ethical and legal matters involved, facilitating in-depth discussions on the latest groundbreaking research and clinical insights. Specifically, thematic sessions will be dedicated to experience sharing by experts from Mainland China and Hong Kong. By showcasing case studies from the Hong Kong Genome Project, these exchanges will help demonstrate practical applications of personalised medicine in managing common disorders such as cardiomyopathy and kidney disease. Developments in rare diseases in Mainland China and drug development opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will also be covered, opening doors of opportunity for regional collaboration and innovation.said, "With the strong support from the Health Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, HKGI has been working closely with the Department of Health, Hospital Authority, medical schools of local universities and various stakeholders to accelerate the development of genomic medicine in Hong Kong. In just a few years, the Institute has achieved significant milestones in medical research, clinical applications, and international collaborations. We have successfully recruited over 47,000 participants for the Hong Kong Genome Project, continuously expanding our genome database featuring the Southern Chinese population. We have also accumulated clinical application cases and established synergistic collaborative research platforms. These achievements highlight Hong Kong's strong capabilities and advantages in genomic medicine, laying a solid foundation for further collaboration with internationally recognised authorities."continued, "We are greatly honoured to partner with RDI and LCRD to organise this prestigious global event. Genomic medicine is the future of medicine with wide-ranging applications, spanning from common to rare diseases, from clinical diagnosis and personalised treatment to disease prevention and health management. This Symposium will undoubtedly serve as a critical platform for healthcare experts, academics, and researchers from around the world to exchange knowledge, fostering collaboration, and driving medical innovation, ultimately bringing immense benefits to patients in Hong Kong, Asia and beyond."The one-day Symposium is expected to attract nearly 300 industry professionals. Following the Symposium, the LCRD will hold its annual meeting in Hong Kong on 18-19 November to further discuss insights and deepen cross-regional collaboration. This will be the first time for the LCRD to host its annual meeting in Asia, highlighting Hong Kong's distinctive position in leading international medical innovation.For information about the Symposium programme and speakers, please refer to the appendix. For enquiries about the Symposium, please contact HKGI ( [email protected] ) or RDI-LCRD ( [email protected] ).Hashtag: #HongKongGenomeInstitute

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Genome Institute

The Hong Kong Genome Institute (HKGI), established and wholly owned by the Hong Kong SAR Government, commenced full operations in 2021. With the vision "to avail genomic medicine to all for better health and well-being" and supported by the Health Bureau, HKGI works in close collaboration with the Department of Health, Hospital Authority, medical schools of local universities and other stakeholders to accelerate the development of genomic medicine in Hong Kong along four strategic foci: integrate genomics into medicine, advance research, nurture talents and enhance public genomic literacy.



As the first step towards achieving its vision, HKGI launched the Hong Kong Genome Project (HKGP) in 2021 focusing on diseases and research cohorts that would benefit from whole genome sequencing. They include undiagnosed diseases, hereditary cancers and cases related to genomics and precision health. Being the city's first large-scale genome sequencing project, HKGP serves as a catalyst to benefit patients and their families with more precise diagnosis and personalised treatment. It also aims to establish genome database of the local population, testing infrastructure and talent pool to address the healthcare needs of Hong Kong in the long run.



For more information, please visit https://hkgp.org/en.



About Rare Diseases International

Rare Diseases International (RDI) is the global alliance of people living with a rare disease of all nationalities across all rare diseases. RDI's mission is to be a strong common voice on behalf of rare disease patients around the world, to advocate for rare diseases as an international public health priority and to represent its members and enhance their capacities. RDI has more than 120 member organizations from 50 countries, which in turn represent rare disease patient groups in more than 150 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit https://www.rarediseasesinternational.org.



About Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases

The RDI-Lancet Commission on Rare Diseases (RDI-LCRD) is a new initiative dedicated to improving the lives of Persons Living with a Rare Disease (PLWRD) globally by generating evidence-informed recommendations that can be implemented in all countries. The RDI-LCRD, chaired by Dr Roberto Giugliani (Brazil) and Dr Kym Boycott (Canada) brings together 27 Commissioners from 6 continents with a broad range of expertise, perspectives and experience. The overarching goal of the RDI-LCRD is to use robust data to ignite global action that will amplify the voices of PLWRD and ensure that they are seen, heard, and cared for, no matter where they live.



For more information, please visit http://www.rarediseasescommission.org.

