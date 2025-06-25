ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 25 June 2025 -





ABB has been ranked 14th in TIME's "World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025" and third in Switzerland across all industries. TIME and Statista assessed over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies, considering factors such as revenue, market capitalization, and public prominence. The top 500 companies from 35 countries and 21 industries were identified using a transparent methodology involving a rigorous 4-step process and the evaluation of more than 20 key performance indicators. Companies were assessed on sustainable business practices, commitments & ratings, reporting standards & transparency, environmental & social stewardship. An overall sustainability score was calculated, with a maximum achievable score of 100. ABB achieved a score of 81.92."Being among the top 15 in the World's Most Sustainable Companies 2025 is testament to ABB's strategic approach of embedding sustainability into the business with a focus on transparency and accountability," said Anke Hampel, ABB's Group Head of Sustainability. "Our Sustainability Agenda aims to enable a low-carbon society, preserve resources and promote social progress for a net-zero future. As a global technology leader in electrification and automation, we help our customers optimize energy use, reduce emissions, and accelerate the transition to more resilient, resource-efficient operations."ABB has set ambitious net zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company aims to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2050, compared to a 2019 baseline. In 2024, ABB achieved a 78% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions since 2019 and decreased Scope 3 emissions by 8% compared to 2022.ABB has also been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by the global environmental non-profit organization Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) securing a place on its annual 'A List' in April 2025. In May 2025, ABB received a rating of AAA (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment.Discover more about ABB's sustainability approach and progress: https://global.abb/group/en/investors/annual-reporting-suite is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they out-perform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

