Fullout Unveils Ribbed Dusty Rose Gold Collection: Empowering Women Through Stylish Activewear

New ribbed activewear collection from FullOut for a better yoga and fitness experience.

Introducing the Ribbed Activewear Collection

Its exceptional elasticity provides comfort and flexibility to move with the body during exercise, and hence, suitable for medium to high intensity workouts.



The material that hugs the body contours and smooths them out evenly as it has a compressive active fit.



The design consists of a complex knit structure that ensures breathability and consistency of the fabric over a period of time.



Our ribbed collection, which does not slip or shift, making the activewear great for HIIT, running and yoga.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FullOut Activewear

Derived from a dance term signifying maximum energy and performance, "Fullout" embodies the spirit of giving one's all. This ethos is reflected in their carefully selected apparel that motivates and empowers women—whether they're hitting the gym, attending a yoga class, or enjoying a casual brunch. Fullout's collaboration with Kynd Society brings globally recognized activewear to the Asian market, with designs and materials tailored specifically to local needs such as climate, fit preferences, and lifestyle. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more have been spotted in our kits.