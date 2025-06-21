Officiating guests - Mr. Paul Chan, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, the Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government (Fourth Right), Miss Rosanna Law, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism (Third Left) and Mr. Stephen Chan, Deputy Chief Executive of BOCHK (Forth Left); together with other attending guests including Mr. Thomas Hui, JP, Executive Chairman of TVB (Third Right) and representatives from BOCHK.