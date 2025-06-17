Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) Mr Charles Ng today (June 14) concluded his visit to Canada. Photo shows Mr Ng (left); Partner at DS Avocats and Honorary Secretary of the Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide, Ms Cindy Ho (centre), and the Head of Business and Talent Attraction/Investment Promotion at InvestHK's Toronto Office, Mr Christopher Chen (right).