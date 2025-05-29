







"Dawn Wattie"

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025 - Coenda Investments Holding Corp. ("") and INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) ("") are pleased to announce a settlement agreement, with terms disclosed by INEO, marking a pivotal moment in their strategic collaboration. This agreement solidifies a strategic alliance aimed at deploying INEO's innovative products in retail markets, with BON Intelligence Inc. (""), a subsidiary of Coenda, playing a key role in supporting INEO's management team and go-to market strategy.BON Intelligence will work closely with INEO's leadership team to drive the successful rollout of INEO's cutting-edge technology in retail environments. Coenda and BON Intelligence are strong believers in the transformative potential of INEO's technology, confident that this strategic alliance will create significant new revenue streams for INEO and enhance its market presence.BON Intelligence and INEO recently joined forces at the Istanbul Retail Fair, where their innovative solutions garnered significant attention from customers. The event showcased the strength of their strategic alliance and the appeal of INEO's technology, drawing interest from key industry players and reinforcing their position as leaders in the retail technology space.Istanbul Retail Days ExhibitionTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:"We are excited about the opportunities this strategic alliance unlocks for INEO," said Kerem Akbas, President at Coenda. "By combining our expertise with INEO's innovative technology, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to the retail sector and drive sustainable growth."Coenda and BON Intelligence extend their gratitude to Mr. Greg Watkin and Mr. Kyle Hall for their cooperation and commitment to establishing a new governance structure on INEO's board. This collaborative approach ensures a strong foundation for future success.Coenda Investments Holding Corp. is a private British Columbia company committed to enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and by fostering governance transparency and accountability.BON Intelligence Inc., a subsidiary of Coenda Investments Holding Corp. is a private British Columbia company focused on delivering innovative AI-based solutions across a range of industries. The company specializes in advanced data analytics, intelligent media signage, RFID technologies, and comprehensive loss prevention systems. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, BON Intelligence Inc. empowers organizations to optimize operations, enhance decision-making, and improve security outcomes.For more information, please contact:Dawn Wattie, SVP Legal778-846-5749

