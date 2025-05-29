Aspire users can now offer credit card payments for invoices and through payment links, providing greater flexibility, ease and convenience to their customers.

Aspire Integrates with Stripe to Help Businesses Get Paid 2x Faster

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Aspire , the leading all-in-one finance platform for businesses, has integrated with Stripe , a leading global financial infrastructure platform to offer businesses more ways to receive payments—faster and seamlessly. This empowers businesses across Asia with more flexible payment solutions, allowing them to receive payments globally through credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.Financial flexibility is a top priority for businesses, particularly in the B2B space, where payment cycles can often be lengthy. With the rise in adoption of virtual cards, 64% of businesses expect the ability to pay for their purchases online . Research shows that businesses that do not accept card payments experience an average revenue loss of 4.6% , highlighting a critical need for diverse payment options.Aspire’s integration with Stripe aims to address this key gap by allowing Aspire users to enable credit card as well as local payments like Google Pay, Apple Pay, GrabPay, and WeChat Pay from customers directly for invoices and through payment links. This enables businesses to provide flexibility, convenience, and an overall easier payment experience for their customers. Additionally, new businesses can start accepting card payments immediately via Aspire, eliminating the need to invest in building a website or setting up complex payment infrastructures.Furthermore, the integration significantly improves settlement times. Aspire customers will now be able to access their funds as fast as three days, compared to the standard seven days. This enhanced speed and flexibility allow businesses to better manage cash flow, maintain financial stability, and reinvest in their operations with confidence.“At Aspire, we are constantly looking for new ways to help businesses grow faster and operate more efficiently,” said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and founder of Aspire. “This partnership with Stripe aims to address two critical pain points – speed and flexibility. Together, we are removing the friction of money, empowering businesses to focus on what they do best: growing and scaling their operations.”Small and medium businesses make up over 97% of all businesses in APAC and are the lifeblood of any country’s economy. Working together, Aspire and Stripe helps ensure that SMBs fully benefit from cutting edge technology to enjoy seamless and flexible payment solutions that accelerate their cashflow, so they can succeed in today’s competitive landscape,” said Paul Harapin, Stripe’s Chief Revenue Officer in Asia Pacific.This marks a significant step towards Aspire’s mission to empower global businesses with the financial tools they need to thrive in the digital economy. By integrating Stripe’s advanced payment technology, Aspire continues to strengthen its all-in-one financial platform, making it easier for businesses globally to manage payments, improve cash flow, and scale operations effortlessly.For more information on the Aspire-Stripe integration, visit https://aspireapp.com/invoice-management Hashtag: #aspire

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aspire

Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, helping over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account.



Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability.

