HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 May 2025 - To foster greater understanding and facilitate dialogue on creative teaching and learning among stakeholders in education and the arts, AFTEC, with funding from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, presents theon 23 – 24 May 2025 at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum. This two-day festival, themed, is a flagship annual festival of the. It has attracted over 500 representatives from educational and arts communities to explore the pivotal role of creativity and creative thinking in talent development and industry innovation.Thefeatures distinguished guest speakers from overseas and Hong Kong, including Professor Anne Bamford OBE, Director of the International Research Agency and globally celebrated arts education researcher; Ms May Tan, Director (Education & Development), National Arts Council, Singapore; and Mr Irgel Enkhsaikhan and Mr Louis Schulz from Assemble Studio, the renowned London-based architecture and design collective and winner of the 2015 Turner Prize. These experts shared insights from the UK and Singapore, exploring how creative thinking shapes career development in the arts and beyond, and fuels cross-sector collaboration and innovation.Two key panel discussions delved into pertinent topics. The first discussion,, assessed the current professional landscape and future career pathways for arts educators in Hong Kong. The second panel,, will provide insights into how different creative industries and medical sector utilise creative thinking to nurture talent and drive industry growth. Additionally, two interactive sessions will be held. Participants engaged in a children's book illustration workshop,, facilitated by illustrators, educators, and publishers. Another session,, a playful hat-making workshop led by Assemble Studio, offered attendees hands-on experiences in cross-sector creative practices., said, "The value of the arts is often diminished by the pursuit of standardised answers. AFTEC is dedicated to promoting asset-based learning to eliminate the fear of being wrong. When teachers overly emphasise rigid curriculum frameworks and suppress creativity, students become reluctant to voice their thoughts, trapping classrooms in a cycle that focuses on deficits rather than potential. The key to transformation lies in education shifting from 'compensating for weaknesses' to 'developing strengths.' We do not need to hide weaknesses — instead, we empower everyone to leverage their unique qualities."Building on the success of an earlier pilot initiative, theis a multi-level creative learning programme designed to build a robust community of arts educators. Participants employ interdisciplinary practical teaching strategies based on the 5Cs—Creativity, Critical Thinking, Communication, Collaboration, and Contribution—to co-design curriculum content. Through interactive, arts-based cross-disciplinary learning methods, creative practitioners collaborate with teachers to bridge traditional and creative classroom teaching, enhancing students' creativity and learning autonomy. On the second day of the, thewill announce the 12 schools selected as Creative Schools, which will implement arts-based interdisciplinary creative learning from 2025 to 2028.Sports and Culture is one of the priority funding areas for the Club's Charities Trust., highlighted in her opening speech that, "AFTEC truly prioritises students' needs. The innovative launch of thebrings fresh energy to Hong Kong's traditional education model."For further information about the, please visit https://creativefutures.aftec.hk/home-en/ To enhance cross-border collaboration in arts education, two other special sessions were held during the same week. Thebrought together 34 distinguished educational professionals and arts educators from various provinces and cities in the Mainland alongside Hong Kong school representatives from the. Under the theme "Integrating Arts and Education," participants engaged in meaningful discussions, sharing experiences and exploring the transformative power of arts education.Another session,, chaired by Professor Anne Bamford OBE, aimed to investigate how creative thinking is defined, prioritised, and nurtured in various Asian cities, highlighting cultural similarities and differences. Hong Kong served as the starting point for this research initiative, which will subsequently expand to other Asian cities. The session was attended by experts from the.By bringing together stakeholders from the business sectors, creative industries, cultural and educational institutions, arts and creative practitioners, as well as stakeholders from medicine, social innovation, and entrepreneurship, the project seeks to comprehensively examine diverse interpretations and practices of creative thinking across cultures. Research findings will be shared with UNESCO and the OECD.Hashtag: #AFTEC

