New integration adds data-centric protection to Temenos Transact, streamlining compliance, secure modernization, and AI analytics.

WIESBADEN, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 18 February 2026 - comforte AG, a global leader in data-centric security, and ITSS Global, a premier Temenos delivery partner, have announced a collaboration to help retail, commercial and private banks using Temenos Transact eliminate the risks associated with clear-text personally identifiable information (PII) and payment data across core banking systems and their connected environments.As banks accelerate digital transformation and data-driven programs such as fraud prevention and AI, exposure of sensitive data across systems has become a growing concern. Regulators and industry standards worldwide are also raising the bar for how banks protect sensitive data and prove control across connected environments, including PCI DSS, privacy requirements, and resilience expectations. The comforte and ITSS collaboration addresses these challenges with a co-developed solution that extends data protection into Temenos Transact environments without complex customization.Delivered by ITSS as part of its Temenos services, the integration leverages comforte's TAMUNIO technology for centralized policy management, tokenization, and controlled de-tokenization, keeping sensitive data protected across environments while still supporting reporting, analytics, and downstream processing, including fraud detection workflows and AI-driven insights built on Transact data."The modern threat landscape demands a shift from securing systems to securing the data itself," said Henning Horst, CTO at comforte. "Today's regulators and auditors expect readable data to stay out of places it doesn't belong. Together with ITSS, we help banks prove that control and move faster on analytics, fraud initiatives, and AI programs using protected data.""As banks modernize their Temenos environments, the real security challenge is no longer the perimeter. It is protecting sensitive data as it moves across core systems, analytics platforms, and the cloud," said Somasundaram M, Regional Sales Director, MEA at ITSS. "Through our partnership with comforte, we enable Temenos clients to embed data-centric tokenization directly into their transformation journeys. This significantly reduces breach exposure, supports compliance with evolving regulatory mandates such as PCI DSS 4.0 and GDPR, and allows banks to adopt cloud, analytics, and AI-driven use cases without compromising data sovereignty or performance."To learn more or request a briefing, visit comforte.com You can alsocontact us via email: [email protected] [email protected] .Hashtag: #comforteAG

About comforte AG

comforte AG is a leading provider of data-centric security solutions that empower enterprises to protect sensitive information throughout its lifecycle while maintaining its usability for business operations. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, comforte is a trusted partner for global enterprises across various industries. The TAMUNIO data security platform automates the discovery, classification and protection of data within complex IT environments. With over 25 years of expertise, comforte safeguards data for over 300 global customers, including industry leaders like Visa and Mastercard, enabling them to drive digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth with confidence.

About ITSS

ITSS Global is a Geneva-headquartered technology services and solutions provider with a presence in more than 25 strategic locations worldwide. Since 2001, ITSS Global has delivered best-in-class outcomes through deep banking expertise and strong technical capabilities, supporting organizations with end-to-end IT modernization and operational excellence. The company provides expertise across infrastructure, cybersecurity, and managed services—helping clients enhance performance, strengthen security, and scale with confidence.

A multi-certified Temenos partner, ITSS Global has supported 300+ clients globally as a system integrator across the full Temenos suite, while also delivering complementary solutions that extend and enhance the Temenos core—enabling future-ready banking transformation through cloud adaptability, AI enablement, and continuous innovation.

