Newly formed entity, Gorilla Technology Capital, will support expansion and capital formation for large-scale AI data centres and mission-critical digital infrastructure -

[email protected]

[email protected]

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding outlining the principal terms of a proposed acquisition of Shackleton Finance Limited ("Shackleton"), a UK-authorised Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) and subsidiary of Shackleton Ventures. Upon completion of the acquisition, Shackleton is expected to be rebranded as Gorilla Technology Capital.The proposed acquisition is designed to align Gorilla's technology origination and infrastructure delivery expertise with Shackleton's established FCA-regulated fund management framework, forming a capital structure to support investment in critical digital infrastructure. Gorilla Technology Capital is expected to operate as a dedicated investment vehicle for institutional capital targeting smart infrastructure and AI-driven assets globally, including data centres, GPU-as-a-Service, quantum technologies, next-generation cybersecurity, and national digital infrastructure. Future funds will have the ability to make investments in Gorilla's projects, giving long-term fund investors access to these sectors while providing Gorilla with another potential financing source for capital and operating expenses related to its executed contracts. This strategy reflects Gorilla's commitment to non-dilutive project-related financing options.Shackleton's senior management is expected to remain in place to ensure continuity, regulatory stability, stewardship of existing funds, and experienced leadership in raising new capital focused on the technology sectors in which Gorilla operates. The business will continue to operate with strong independent governance, including conflict management protocols and investment committee oversight, consistent with UK regulatory standards. Any future fund distribution will be limited to professional clients and eligible counterparties."The acquisition of Shackleton Finance marks an important milestone in building a platform focused on driving institutional investment in smart infrastructure," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla. "Gorilla will have the opportunity to obtain regulated capital that is long-term oriented and seeking exposure to AI data centres, GPU-as-a-Service, quantum technologies, and next-generation cybersecurity in markets positioned for rapid advancement, while our focus on non-dilutive financing sources will enhance the returns we seek to deliver to our long-term shareholders.""The combination of a regulated fund management framework with Gorilla's operational capabilities creates a compelling force multiplier," said Deborah Hudson, Managing Partner designate of Gorilla Technology Capital. "Our objective is to establish a disciplined investment platform that supports institutions and public-sector counterparties seeking structured capital solutions, underpinned by strong governance alongside operational expertise and execution.""This transaction strengthens our platform by pairing Shackleton's two decades of regulated fund management experience with a global technology partner," said Hugh Stewart, Chairman of Shackleton Ventures. "Our priority remains continuity and responsible stewardship of the funds we manage, alongside disciplined expansion into smart infrastructure strategies."Completion of the acquisition is conditional upon approval by the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") under the change in control regime. Approval is not assured and the timing remains subject to this process. Subject to FCA approval, the parties intend to execute a detailed sale and purchase agreement.This announcement does not constitute an offer to invest in any fund or investment product and any future funds will be established and marketed in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies. Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to consummate the acquisition of Shackleton, including obtaining FCA approval, negotiate investments in our projects from new Gorilla Capital funds on an arm's-length basis, and win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Public Relations Contact:Samantha DowdProsek PartnersInvestor Relations Contact:Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.