A Strategic Partnership Accelerate New Industralisation and Microelectronics Development

Hong Kong’s advanced manufacturing and microelectronics sector received a significant boost today with a three-year strategic partnership between HKSTP and Würth Elektronik. (Front row from left: Mr Daniel Yu, General Manager, Wurth Electronics (HK) Ltd; Mr Oscar Wong, Head of Innofacturing of HKSTP. Back row from left: Mr Thomas Garz, Chief Executive Officer, Würth Elektronik eiSos Group; Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry; Mr Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer, HKSTP)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 May 2025 - Hong Kong's advanced manufacturing and microelectronics sector received a significant boost today with a three-year strategic partnership between Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and Würth Elektronik. Under this collaboration, Würth Elektronik —a global premier electronic components manufacturer with a R&D base at Hong Kong Science Park—will launch the first pilot Engineering Service Programme in InnoPark. Leveraging its global network, specialised expertise and cutting-edge tools, Würth Elektronik will further strengthen Hong Kong's advanced manufacturing ecosystem and nurture local tech talent, propelling the city as the international innovation and technology (I&T) and new industrialization hub.Würth Elektronik, a global leader based in Waldenburg, Germany, operates with 23 production sites worldwide, making it one of the most successful entities within the Würth Group. In 2024, the company employed around 7,500 people and achieved sales of 1.02 Billion Euro.Their Technical Service Centre was established in the Hong Kong Science Park in 2024. Through the Engineering Service Programme, about 100 microelectronics related startups and SMEs in both Science Park and InnoPark will gain access to Würth Elektronik's essential components and tools, together with business and technical consultation support, speeding up the whole product development cycle ranging from research and development, prototyping to pilot production. Additionally, together with the infrastructure and facilities at Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Tseung Kwan O InnoPark, the high-potential prototyping projects would significantly accelerate their path to commercialisation and mass production.Würth Elektronik will deliver hands-on skills training, technical workshops, and industry seminars in InnoPark to technology start-ups and local students. The company's experts will also host insight-sharing sessions with Hong Kong's industry practitioners on emerging global industry trends, market opportunities, and technical knowledges, positioning the city's high-skilled talent for global success in the rapidly evolving microelectronics landscape.said, "The Engineering Service Programme will equip our local ecosystem with specialised tools and expertise, accelerating progress in microelectronics and advanced manufacturing. From R&D to prototyping and small-scale production, this programme will support companies at every stage - perfectly aligning with the Government's strategy to foster high-value, tech-driven industries and cement Hong Kong's role in the global I&T landscape. With Würth Electronics' global network and HKSTP's local support, the programme is poised to become a testing ground for next-generation industrial solutions."said, "Würth Elektronik has been a key enabler of HKSTP's I&T ecosystem. We are delighted with their strengthened commitment towards Hong Kong's microelectronics and advanced manufacturing development—a driving force in our ecosystem's prospects and the potential of our innovative talent. This collaboration will create a substantial impact on our community of 270 microelectronics related companies while delivering strategic value for Würth Elektronik, ultimately catalysing Hong Kong's agenda in advanced manufacturing and new industrialisation."said: "Being the leading electronic components manufacturer, we see the opportunity in Hong Kong. With the global experience in the industry, we utilise the global expertise to help the local market on developing the innovation and technology projects. As an enabler in the whole product life cycle from development to production and then to market, we offer the More Than You Expect experience in the product development journey. Partnering with HKSTP to facilitate the R&D and advanced manufacturing for companies in this ecosystem will further boost up the synergy to contribute the innovation development in Hong Kong."The signing ceremony was held at the "Advanced Manufacturing in Hong Kong: Enabling Global Microelectronics Innovations" event. Alongside was a fireside chat hosted by Würth Elektronik's representatives, academia, start-up founders and industry experts, sharing insights on industry-academia-research collaboration, entrepreneurship, and innovation ecosystem support from HKSTP. The discussion aimed to inspire students about career prospects and opportunities in Hong Kong's growing microelectronics sector.Würth Elektronik has successfully supported many park companies, the event also featured an exhibition of the electronics innovations co-created by Würth Elektronik's partners and HKSTP partner companies benefiting from Würth's engineering services and Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing support. The technologies showcased Würth Elektronik's expertise in accelerating companies' innovation journey and delivering higher-quality solutions to market more efficiently.The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government is committed to advancing new industrialisation in Hong Kong with an industry-oriented approach to drive diversified economic growth. Comprehensive support is proactively provided, such as the "New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme" (NIAS), "New Industrialisation Funding Scheme" (NIFS), and the upcoming "Pilot Manufacturing and Production Line Upgrade Support Scheme (Manufacturing+)".HKSTP fully supports the government's new industrialisation strategy by empowering microelectronics companies with extensive support services and infrastructure, including Hardware Lab, Sensor Packaging and Integration Lab, Heterogeneous Integration Lab (HI Lab), as well as Microelectronics Centre, Advanced Manufacturing Centre and ProShop at the InnoParks. These resources power the entire product lifecycle—from R&D and design to prototyping and commercialisation—offering technologies and services that position Hong Kong as a hub for new industralisation and advanced manufacturing.Hashtag: #HKSTP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,300 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.



Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.



Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.



