London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced a series of significant developments underscoring its confidence in long-term value creation and sustained operational momentum.Gorilla successfully completed the repurchase of over $1.8 million worth of its own shares in April and May, capitalising on market dislocation and reinforcing its belief in the intrinsic value of the business. This strategic deployment of capital reflects the company's confidence in its growth trajectory, operational execution and long-term fundamentals.This brings the company's cumulative share repurchases under the current buy-back programme to $5.4 million in the past twelve months, leaving $4.6 million remaining under the $10 million authorized by the Board. The company remains open to further opportunistic repurchases as cash buffers continue to strengthen.In a show of commitment and deep alignment with shareholder interests, the directors and officers of the company purchased additional shares in April and May during the permitted trading window. Collectively, Gorilla's management and Board of Directors now control nearly 20% of the Company, reinforcing insider confidence and vested interest.Gorilla Technology will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 in the first half of June, which will be followed by an investor call. The company is poised to report continued progress across key markets including Southeast Asia, USA, Latin America and the UK, driven by its AI-powered smart infrastructure solutions. Call information will be circulated shortly.Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, Gorilla's ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

