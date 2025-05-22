Casablanca Launches the Latest CASA-V 7A Bedding

Revolutionary Breakthrough: 7A Anti-Bacterial Sleep Technology Bedding Remains Antibacterial After 150 Washes

CASA-V 7A Antibacterial and Antimicrobial Mechanism of Far-Infrared Bedding

7A Anti-Bacterial Sleep Technology: The Best Choice for Protecting High-Quality Sleep

Product Information

2000 Threads Pima Cotton Series



Pima cotton, also named as extra-long staple cotton, has much more extensive weaves than any other types of cotton. The high level of toughness and elasticity facilitate a more durable texture. Without adopting combing process, the product surface is natural lustre. Our Pima Cotton series has a solid color series and a jacquard series. The jacquard series adopts luxurious jacquard weaving that highlights the vividness and dynamics of patterns on fabric.

1800 Threads Pearl Silk Jacquard Series



Nothing less than the natural silk, the high level of absorbency and breathability of Pearl Silk Series creates extra smoothness, brightness, and luster to the fabric. Added the jacquard patterns for a decorative touch, it is absolutely the best accompany for a good sleep.

850 Threads Alluring Silky Series



The Alluring Silky Series is crafted from a new blend of 65% cotton and 35% Loycell Tencel. This blend provides the spiky, smooth, and soft drape of Tencel while offering the moisture-wicking and breathability of cotton fibers.

1600 Threads Pima Cotton Solid Color Series



Pima cotton is a much-desired "extra long staple" cotton, which can be woven into softer and more durable fibers than other types of cotton by its excellent toughness and elasticity. Without adopting any combing process, the product surface is of natural luster.

1200 Threads Long-Staple Cotton with Jacquard Series



More than any other cotton fabric, long-staple cotton displays a subtle lustrous sheen, also with extra softness and high wrinkle resistance property. Known as the "Premium of Cotton", we are proud to present the collection with simple color tone and first-class embroidery craft.

1300 Threads Magic Silk Series



The Magic Silk Series perfectly blends 70% Tencel and 30% Cotton in exquisite proportion, offering the smoothest sensation with high air-permeable characteristic as an absolute masterpiece. The series provides printed series with colorful patterns, and jacquard series with luxurious appeal, both offering your best visual and tactile experience at sleep.

CASA-V 7A NSPF Winter Quilt / Summer Quilt



Natural Fiber



Soybean protein fiber is fully compliant with eco-friendly production requirements. With its skin-friendly characteristic, it indulges you in relaxing sleeping experiences.



Durable



The strong fibers prevent shrinkage under natural washing conditions. With the features of easy-wash and fast-dry, it keeps your day bright & easy!



Outstanding comfort



High moisture absorption & transmission ability make the best comfortability and sanitary.

CASA-V 7A FIR Anti-bacterial Thermoregulatory Quilt



Thermostatic Fiber



Using the principle of far infrared materials, it can maintain an appropriate body temperature for a prolonged period, allowing you to enjoy a comfortable and constant temperature experience in all seasons. Far infrared can transfer heat to the body, raising skin temperature, while the fabric enhances still air retention, improving warmth and promoting blood circulation.



Anti-Virus



Advanced antibacterial technology effectively combats the H1N1 virus, providing additional protection to make your sleeping environment safer.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 -As a leader in the bedding industry and a trusted Hong Kong brand for over thirty years, Casablanca is dedicated to providing the highest quality and healthiest sleep products. Focusing on innovation and excellence, the launch of CASA–V 5A in 2015 defined a new standard for antibacterial bedding, demonstrating the brand's relentless efforts in improving sleep hygiene and comfort. With the TVC production is the first fully AI-produced advertisement in Hong Kong's home textile industry, and it will be broadcast simultaneously on television and other media, the 7A bedding series continues this legacy, offering advanced antibacterial functions, long-lasting protection, and unparalleled comfort, creating a safe and worry-free sleeping experience.7A Anti-Bacterial Sleep Technology bedding, developed by Casablanca, is a revolutionary antibacterial technology that ensures long-lasting antibacterial and deodorizing functions. It effectively removes toxic elements during textile dyeing processes and decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amine dyes (azo dyes). This provides a healthier and safer sleep environment, meeting seven major sleep needs in one step.Far-infrared radiation is an important form of heat transfer. This technology utilizes special heating fibers and their characteristic absorption reaction to efficiently convert electrical energy into far-infrared radiation. Far-infrared antibacterial fabrics maintain their original softness and quality while delivering significant antibacterial and antimicrobial effects.Far-infrared radiation has a wavelength of 4-14μm, mainly 8-14μm, while the fabric absorbs 4-12μm. It's an electromagnetic wave (4-1000μm) that can emit, penetrate, and resonate. Since the wavelengths match closely, far-infrared radiation creates a resonance effect when it hits the fabric. This resonance can penetrate the skin, reaching deep tissue, altering DNA, and inhibiting bacterial growth. With time and warmth, it enhances the fabric's far-infrared power to fight bacteria effectively. It's safe for your body and provides excellent antibacterial and antimicrobial effects.Textiles produced with this technology exhibit remarkable antibacterial and antimicrobial effects. After 150 washes, the antibacterial rate still reaches 88-98%, meeting the high standards of T/GDBX056-2022 AAAAAAA grade.When the positive radiation rate of far-infrared rays reaches a certain level, it can have the following effects on the human body:1. Activates Water Molecules, Increase Oxygen ContentFar-infrared rays can make blood water molecules more active, increasing the body's oxygen content, revitalizing cells, enhancing disease resistance, and delaying aging.2. Improves MicrocirculationFar-infrared rays can accelerate blood circulation, expand capillaries, reduce heart burden, help the body expel waste, improve metabolism, and lessen the burden on the liver and kidneys.3. Promotes MetabolismBy improving microcirculation, far-infrared rays help quickly expel waste from the body, reducing harmful substances like heavy metals, lactic acid, and uric acid.4. Balances Acidity and AlkalinityFar-infrared rays can purify the blood, improve skin quality, and prevent joint pain caused by high uric acid levels.Designed for high-quality sleep, combining advanced technology with comfort to make every night's rest an enjoyable experience. Let the 7A Anti-Bacterial Sleep Technology protect you and your loved ones every night, making every sleep a top-quality experience.1. 7A Antibacterial TechnologyThrough the Principle of Far-Infrared Resonance Absorption, Ordinary textiles are transformed into materials with antibacterial and antimicrobial functions. The beddings maintain their original physical and processing properties, and after 150 destructive washes tested and certified by national standards, the antibacterial and antimicrobial efficacy is still guaranteed at an effective rate of 88-98%. Achieving the 7A grade of antibacterial textiles, they can maintain excellent antibacterial effects, ensuring long-term antibacterial performance to protect the health of you and your family.2. Anti-Aromatic AminesCapable of breaking down harmful aromatic amines, protecting you from potential carcinogens, making every breath you take safe and worry-free.3. Thermostatic FiberUsing the principle of far infrared materials, it can maintain an appropriate body temperature for a prolonged period, allowing you to enjoy a comfortable and constant temperature experience in all seasons. Far infrared can transfer heat to the body, raising skin temperature, while the fabric enhances still air retention, improving warmth and promoting blood circulation.4. Anti-MiteSpecial material design effectively prevents dust mite intrusion, particularly suitable for users sensitive to allergens, ensuring peace of mind while you sleep.5. Anti-OdorEffectively eliminates ammonia, keeping the comforter fresh and avoiding unpleasant odors, thereby enhancing sleep quality.6. Anti-FungalProfessionally designed to effectively prevent mold growth, suitable for various climate environments, allowing you to enjoy a healthy sleeping space at all times.7. Anti-VirusAdvanced antibacterial technology effectively combats the H1N1 virus, providing additional protection to make your sleeping environment safer.Casablanca has long been dedicated to philanthropic endeavors and actively partnered with charitable organizations. This year, Casablanca lauchned the "Spread Love with Love" Buy-One-Give-One campaign from April 1 to June 20, 2025. The campaign will take place at all Casablanca concept stores (excluding department store counters) and our eShop. For every designated product purchased during this period, Casablanca will donate an identical item to onald McDonald House Charities (RMHCHK). The selected products include the patented VOSSEN towel series, crafted in Austria, and the online-exclusive Aloe Soybean Winter Quilt."Spread Love with Love" Buy One, Give One details:Date: 1st April 2025 to 20th June 2025Location: Casablanca 18 concept storesAddress: https://bit.ly/address2025 eShop: https://bit.ly/RMHC_eshop Hashtag: #Casablanca

