Hunan Museum Announces Latest Findings on the Mawangdui Han Tomb

CHANGSHA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2025 - As an important connector, innovator, and guardian of cultural identity, Hunan Museum has launched the "Xiangyun · Rebirth" series of activities since May 16, aligning with this year's International Museum Day theme "The Future of Museums in a Rapidly Changing Society." Focusing on three dimensions—deepened research, digital revitalization, and innovative communication & services—the Museum aims to release and showcase its recent achievements and future plans to the public, breathing new life into ancient cultural heritage in the new era.In response to the contemporary proposition of scientific and technological innovation-driven development, Hunan Museum relies on technology to empower cultural heritage research. With the continuous advancement of research on cultural relics unearthed from the Mawangdui Han Tombs, and with the technical support of modern high-definition equipment, breakthrough progress has been made in its research.One such breakthrough involves Chengyun Embroidery ("Cloud-Riding Embroidery"), long misidentified as a "pillow towel." Comparative analysis of excavation data and historical records confirmed it as China's earliest known(silk cushion), reshaping academic and public understanding.Another discovery emerged through high-resolution scans of the Mawangdui T-shaped Painting on Silk. Researchers identified repainting traces in figures like(heavenly gate guardians) and the, offering new insights into Han Dynasty artistic techniques.The third finding is the identification of a double-phoenix motif in the—a significant addition to Mawangdui embroidery studies—highlighting the aesthetic values and craftsmanship of Han textile art.Hunan Museum also unveiled outcomes from two digital heritage initiatives:and. The former used AI to recreate a Western Han straight-cut, printed, color-painted silk-padded robe, showcasing exquisite detail, historical depth, and dynamic beauty—granting the garment a digital rebirth.Meanwhile,offers an immersive exploration of Han clothing, cuisine, dwellings, transportation, and spiritual aesthetics. Visitors can wear Han robes, enjoy traditional banquets, and experience classical music, engaging with Chinese heritage across dimensions.By unveiling these achievements, Hunan Museum not only affirms its leading role in digital heritage innovation but also opens new windows for the public to engage with Han civilization—fostering the creative transformation and dynamic transmission of Chinese traditional culture in the digital age.

