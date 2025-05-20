Trendy Retail Brand OH!SOME Launches First Singapore Store at Suntec City Mall

Step Inside a World of Anime Collectibles, Disney Magic, Travel Must-Haves, DIY Inspiration, and Unique Gifts

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2025 - OH!SOME , the trendy retail brand popular in Southeast Asia, has officially opened its doors at Suntec City Mall. Known for its stylish and carefully curated global selections, OH!SOME is now introducing four specially themed zones featuring a handpicked collection of lifestyle products from around the world. The store introduces an engaging and effortless way to shop for a variety of interests, catering to modern shoppers who value creativity, convenience, and discovery.This is no ordinary retail store — OH!SOME transforms shopping into a journey of discovery, where every aisle is packed with possibilities. From anime collectibles to travel essentials, creative DIY kits, Disney and anime merchandise, and unique gifts, the store brings a fresh and dynamic shopping experience to Singapore.said an OH!SOME representative.OH!SOME's Anime Collectibles Zone features an extensive selection of merchandise from fan-favorite titles such as, and. The zone offers collectible pins, blind boxes, ita-bags, and more, catering to anime enthusiasts and collectors.The Travel Zone simplifies pre-trip preparation with a curated selection of travel essentials. The collection includes viral travel favorites such as ergonomic neck pillows, sleep masks, UV-protective sunscreens, space-saving toiletries, and beauty products. Designed to eliminate packing stress, this zone ensures travelers have everything they need for a comfortable and stylish journey.The Gifting Zone offers a wide range of options for those seeking unique presents. From Disney-themed preserved floral arrangements to quirky Crayon Shinchan and Doraemon collectibles, the zone provides gift ideas for all occasions. Premium wrapping services and greeting cards are also available, ensuring a complete gifting solution.The DIY Zone is designed for creative minds, featuring materials and kits from top stationery brands in Japan, Korea, and China. Wool felting kits, bead jewelry components, modeling clays, and journaling supplies provide inspiration for craft enthusiasts. The hands-on nature of the zone allows shoppers to explore and evaluate materials before making a purchase.Exclusive Disney merchandise is available throughout the store, with collections featuring beloved characters such as, and. These iconic products add a touch of nostalgia and magic to the shopping experience.In the store, there are also Mofusand exclusives and early-release Lilo & Stitch collectibles ahead of the upcoming live-action film, creating excitement for fans seeking rare and exclusive items.With over 110 stores worldwide, including popular locations in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, OH!SOME is gaining popularity as a brand known for trendy, high-quality lifestyle retail. The Suntec City store marks the brand's first step into Singapore and has already created buzz as a must-visit destination for shoppers of all ages.The expansion continues with a second Singapore location, set to open at TAMPINES 1 on May 23, further solidifying OH!SOME's presence in the local market.: #02-724/725/726/727 Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983The Suntec City store is now open, offering a vibrant retail experience that invites visitors to explore and discover products that inspire creativity, enhance travel, and simplify daily life.Hashtag: #OH!SOME

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.