HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - Castel Châteaux & Grands Crus proudly announces the Best Young Sommelier Competition by Castel Châteaux & Grands Crus – Asia Edition 2025, a landmark event designed to cultivate and celebrate the next generation of sommeliers talent throughout Asia. This prestigious competition will serve as a crucial stepping stone for candidates, preparing them for future success on both local and international stages. This year, Vietnam will have the honor of hosting the competition, welcoming aspiring sommeliers from numerous regions, including China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam.Dedicated to nurturing the next generation of wine professionals, the competition provides a platform for young sommeliers aged 18 to 30 to demonstrate their expertise and passion. Candidates will progress through three rigorous stages: preliminary selection, semi-finals, and finals. This year competition is particularly honored to have a distinguished judging panel of 8 renowned wine experts presiding over the semi-finals and finals.The preliminary selection round has successfully concluded across regions in March and April, indentifiying the top 10 young talents who will be representing their nations in the semi-final and final rounds, taking place in Vietnam from May 20th to 21st, 2025, at Mai House hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.The preliminary round was notably supported by the esteemed local sommelier associations: the Hong Kong Sommelier Association the Sommelier Association of Malaysia , the Sommelier Association of Singapore , the Taiwan Sommelier Association and the Indonesia Sommelier Association , to organize the selections in their respective regions.On May 20th, the semi-finalists will participate in a private event featuring a thorough written examination and educational workshops to assess and elevate their knowledge and skills. The top three performers will proceed to the public final on May 21st. This final round will be a dynamic public showcase where finalists will demonstrate their expertise through live performances judged on wine region knowledge, sensory analysis, food pairing, and service technique.The winner will receive a special prize package: a five-day immersive experience in Bordeaux, exploring the prestigious Castel Châteaux & Grands Crus estates; a Château Montlabert gift box; and a bottle of Château Beychevelle. The winning association will also be awarded a case of Castel wines and an exclusive online masterclass."We are thrilled to host the Best Young Sommelier Competition – Asia Edition 2025, bringing together talented young sommeliers from across the region" stated Mrs. Stephanie Voy, APAC Senior Marketing Manager at Castel Châteaux & Grands Crus. "This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering strong connections within the Asian sommelier community and empowering the next generation of wine professionals. We aim to provide an enriching and unforgettable experience, offering valuable knowledge, insights into Bordeaux wines, and unparalleled networking opportunities for the candidates."Hashtag: #BestYoungSommelier

About Castel Châteaux & Grand Crus

Castel's Family Estates have traditionally been based in the Bordeaux region, although the family have made acquisitions in 3 other major French winemaking areas: the Loire, the Languedoc and Provence. This means that the family can offer a range of red, white, and rosé wines built around 11 AOCs and 1 PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) area. This collection is made up with more than 60 exclusive wines from the 20 Family Estates.



These Great Wines' standards are extremely high, inspired and upheld by the family's commitment to excellence. Teams of experts are constantly at work to ensure that the products capture the quintessence of each one of these terroirs, hand-picked by the Castel family. One of the fundamental values close to the heart of the business as a whole is the preservation of the terroirs, reflected in Castel Estates and Vineyards' growing commitment to sustainability. To date, 1000 hectares of vineyard are either Terra Vitis accredited or certified organic.



For more information about Castel Châteaux & Grand Crus, please visit: https://www.chateaux-castel.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/chateauxdomainescastel/





About Apron Fine Wines & Spirits and Celliers d'Asie Vietnam

Red Apron Fine Wines & Spirits and Celliers d'Asie Vietnam proudly serve as the official platinum sponsors for the competition, demonstrating their shared commitment to empowering the next generation of sommelier talent across Asia.



Red Apron Fine Wines and Spirits is a leading wine company in Vietnam, offers over 3,000 wine and spirit selections, including renowned brands, estates, and chateaux, along with premium accessories. With 16 stores nationwide, they consistently aim to provide the finest wine experiences.



Celliers d'Asie Vietnam is a leading wine importer and distributor in Vietnam and serves as the direct supplier for Red Apron Fine Wines & Spirits. Their sophisticated selection and premium accessories make them a comprehensive resource for wine enthusiasts, contributing to Vietnam's evolving wine culture.





About Lucaris

Lucaris is a world-renowned premium crystal glassware brand produced in Thailand, joining this year's competition as the official glassware sponsor.



With world class quality and design, inspired by modern Asian cities lifestyle, Lucaris evokes the wining senses, enabling the wine to develop its full aromas and tastes, and creates an emerging paradigm in the art of pairing wines with modern Asian Cuisine.





About KadeKa

As the official wine chiller sponsor for the competition, KadeKa represents quality and innovation in wine preservation. Established in 1998, KadeKa revolutionized Singapore's wine chiller industry by introducing the first-ever 30-bottle wine chiller, catering to the evolving needs of a burgeoning wine-drinking community. With continual effort, KadeKa expands its product line, aiming for seamless home integration and an elevated lifestyle.



