At the 137th Canton Fair: Suofeiya Expands Global Reach with Innovative Design & Quality Intelligent Manufacturing

GUANGZHOU, CHINA Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2025 - Amidst a profound reshuffling of the global manufacturing landscape, China's manufacturing is marching towards "intelligent manufacturing in China" driven by innovation and intelligence, leading the world's industrial transformation. As the barometer of China's foreign trade, the 137Canton Fair has attracted extensive attention from around the world. Numerous Chinese brands have showcased their advantages in innovative technology, premium quality and favorable cost, demonstrating China's status and influence in the global industrial chain.On April 23, the 2Phase of the 137Canton Fair officially kicked off. It is the first time that the Canton Fair focuses on "Quality Home". For the global visitors and buyers, it provides a one-stop home product purchasing platform. For the exhibitors, it offers an opportunity to fully display the innovative achievements of China's building materials industry in environmental protection and intelligent technology,improving the brands' competitiveness in the international market. As the leading brand in the customized home furnishing industry, Suofeiya demonstrated a brand-new one-stop living space solution featuring "Quality & Intelligent Manufacturing" with its 2025 new series on site. During the Fair, Suofeiya's booth saw a continuous surge in visitors and buyers, highlighting its brand awareness and product competitiveness in the global market.Suofeiya's 2025 global debut of Alpha Pro Series, Fayven Master Series and Riemann Series impresses visitors and buyers with aesthetic design and cutting-edge process. Inspired by Niemeyer curves, the Riemann Series creates a minimalist kitchen with metal lacquer doors and wing craved arc handles, integrating an intelligent island with streamlined lighting; Capturing the trendy quiet luxury style, the Alpha Pro bathroom vanity adopts PP skin-feel material that is both stain-resistant and durable, and a suite-style design that optimizes storage; Maintaining the Italian minimalism style, the Fayven Master wine cabinet is a masterpiece of complicated processes, including a harmonious blend of various materials, the same-color wrapping process of back-to-back crescent handles, and invisible zoned design. Behind this series of complex processes lies Suofeiya's powerful digital Industry 4.0 system and flexible manufacturing capabilities. Supported by a globally leading intelligent production system, Suofeiya achieves efficient, accurate, and stable delivery, continuously creating an ideal paradigm for global high-end customers.Suofeiya has always been at the forefront of intelligence and digitalization, becoming a focus of the industry and attracting media attention. In a recentinterview, Hao Jiang, Senior General Manager of Suofeiya Cabinet Manufacturing Center, said that, as early as 2016, Suofeiya successfully built Asia's first flexible manufacturing production line for whole-home customization and set up 8 production bases globally. Currently, Suofeiya's intelligent factory in Jiashan, Zhejiang, has completed the 5th iteration of the Industry 4.0, which means the entire procedure, involving design, production and installation, has been fully digitalized. With strong intelligent manufacturing capabilities and a comprehensive supply chain system, Suofeiya has successfully overcome the core challenges of high labor costs, low production efficiency, long supply cycles, and unstable product quality in the customized home furnishings industry.As the leading brand in the global customized home furnishing industry, Suofeiya has always adhered to the customer-centric approach, continuously improving its global service system. So far, Suofeiya has completed and delivered over 15,000 projects in more than 70 countries and regions, winning widespread praise with high-quality products and one-stop services.At this year's Canton Fair, Suofeiya gained high recognition from the industry and media with its outstanding intelligent whole-house solutions and strong global delivery capabilities, further strengthening its leadership in the custom cabinetry sector. Relying on a world-leading intelligent manufacturing system, Suofeiya demonstrated strong advantages in production efficiency and delivery capacity. Chen Wei, Vice President of Suofeiya Home Collection Co.,Ltd, said in an interview withthat China's home furnishing industry has now entered the global top tier in intelligent manufacturing. As an early mover in digital transformation, Suofeiya has built several smart factories in China meeting Industry 4.0 standards, giving it a clear edge in global competition——Suofeiya's production efficiency is 125% higher than comparable German production lines, and its robotic panel sorting accuracy is nearly 100%. Experts have rated its intelligent application level as internationally advanced and leading.During the 137Canton Fair, Suofeiya won high recognition from the industry and media for its excellent smart whole-home solutions and strong global delivery capabilities, further consolidating its leading position in the whole-home customization field. Ann An, Director of the Overseas Business Division, said in an interview withthat the Canton Fair sets up the "Quality Home" for the first time this year. Suofeiya provides overseas buyers with a new experience of one-stop all-category purchasing through its full-category, intelligent, and systematic whole-home customization solutions. This significantly improves purchasing efficiency and fully demonstrates the new advantages of Chinese home furnishing brands in the field of advanced technology and intelligent manufacturing.April 25th witnessed the success of the 2025 Overseas Franchise Summit & Evening Banquet. The summit gathered many key potential customers to discuss Suofeiya's global strategy, share overseas market development trends and industry insights, focusing on industry pain points and seeking cooperation opportunities to jointly draw a new blueprint for global development.John Wang, President of Suofeiya Home Collection Co.,Ltd, pointed out in his speech that in the next five years, Suofeiya will increase investment and continue to accelerate its global layout to promote high-quality development of overseas businesses. Over the past three years, the scale and sales volume of the overseas business division have both grown by more than 50% annually. As for delivery capabilities, Suofeiya has strengthened its design, production technology, logistics, and other service systems to ensure the smooth delivery and completion of each project, committing to efficient delivery and worry-free cooperation.Susan Pan, Vice President of Suofeiya Home Collection Co.,Ltd, introduced Suofeiya's operation in China, emphasizing the company's core competitiveness comes from "optimal product strength, leading manufacturing capability, and excellent innovation power." With continuous investment in R&D and innovation, combined with world-leading production equipment and a mature operational system in China, Suofeiya believes that cooperating with partners from all over the world is the key to exploring overseas market and achieving long-term development.Rico Jia, Project Director of the Overseas Business Division, combined practical experience of overseas projects to systematically analyze common industry pain points, comprehensively explaining the significant advantages of Suofeiya's strong supply chain system and one-stop solution in project implementation. Cloris Xiao, Franchise Manager of the Overseas Business Division, provided a detailed interpretation of the overseas franchise policy.During the summit, the guests have also been invited to visit the 4,500㎡exhibition hall where display all categories such as wardrobes, cabinets, whole cases, home products, and vanities. During the summit, the guests have also been invited to visit the 4,500㎡exhibition hall where display all categories such as wardrobes, cabinets, whole cases, home products, and vanities. The guests spoke highly of Suofeiya's cutting-edge design concepts, innovative processes, and materials, as well as its one-stop whole-home solution. The global layout and future prospects of China's home furnishing industry were also met with high recognition and expectations at the summit.Looking to the future, Suofeiya will continue to fully tap into the potential of the overseas market, step up efforts to explore overseas business models, and strengthen project delivery and service capabilities. More importantly, Suofeiya will empower the high-quality development of global home furnishing industry guided by the "Quality & Intelligent Manufacturing" strategy, creating a new chapter for a better life with global partners.

