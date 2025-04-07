Chaoyang, Beijing: Where Urban Vibrancy Meets Floral Splendor

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 April 2025 - A floral symphony is unfolding across Chaoyang District, transforming this bustling hub into a vast garden, with every street corner adorned with floral displays. To celebrate this floral splendor, the district government has established a Garden City Demonstration Zone and launched the Chaoyang Garden Festival.During this grand festival, parks across the district showcase their unique floral displays in different months, offering visitors a visual and spiritual feast. From the "Field of Flowers" season at the Olympic Green to the tulip festival at Chaoyang Park, from the crabapple blossom viewing season of Yuan Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, and the lotus festival at Honglingjin Park—throughout the year, flowers bloom in succession. This fusion of urban vibrancy and natural beauty creates an atmosphere where residents and visitors can enjoy the harmony of nature and culture, as well as the comfort of a refined lifestyle.Themed "Beautiful Chaoyang: A Garden City," this year's Garden Festival features the brand "Yi Lu Xiang Yang" (literally "Growing Toward the Sun"), featuring a stylized Chinese character "花" (flower) in its logo, symbolizing the district's growth toward sunlight.In recent years, Chaoyang has been working to create an eco-friendly living quarter that blends parks, commerce, technology, and culture, enhancing residents' quality of life. By the end of 2024, the district had opened 68 boundary-free parks, renovated 12 age-inclusive parks, and built 310 kilometers of greenways, laying the foundation for its garden city vision. This year, Chaoyang plans to further expand its parks, connect greenways, upgrade age-inclusive parks, and implement the "One Park, One Specialty Flower" and garden-esque block initiatives, striving to create a garden city that is surrounded by forests, dotted with parks, with blended scenes and colorful blossoms.Covering an area of 470.8 square kilometers, Chaoyang is a vital window on Beijing's international exchanges. It is home to nearly all foreign embassies in China, as well as 90% of foreign media outlets, 80% of international organizations and chambers of commerce, 70% of multinational corporations' regional headquarters stationed in Beijing, and hosts over 50% of the city's international conferences. Many expatriates from around the world live and work here.As flowers bloom across Chaoyang, we invite you to explore the district with all its urban vibrancy and natural beauty.

