Hong Kong’s first two-day outdoor music and cultural festival hosted by Hypebeast, featured 24 musical acts alongside a multitude of brand activations, art installations and interactive experiences.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 - Hypebeast, the leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, concluded Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 on November 9-10. Financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events (Mega ACE) Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and supported by iMe Entertainment Group, Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 marked Hypebeast’s largest event in Hong Kong to date. Despite the impact of Typhoon Signal No. 3 and rain, the 2-day weekend event attracted over 28,000 festival-goers gathering at the Central Harbourfront Event Space - the city’s largest outdoor venue - to soak in the spectrum of contemporary and diversified cultures that Hypebeast had to offer.“Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 is the largest initiative we've ever done in Hong Kong. We are excited to welcome all visitors from around the world to celebrate fashion, art, music, culture, and community over one amazing weekend. At Hypebeast, our mission is simple - to bring people together in meaningful ways. We are here to create authentic experiences that inspire everyone. And most importantly, we are here to give everyone an opportunity to express their creativity, passions, and dreams. Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 is truly the perfect venue to make this all happen,” said Mr. Kevin Ma, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Hypebeast Group.“We are thrilled to support Hypefest Hong Kong 2024, a pivotal event that aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. Our commitment to expanding regional showcases, including music festivals, reflects our dedication to fostering vibrant cultural experiences. Together with Hypebeast, we aim to create unforgettable moments that celebrate creativity and community,” stated Mr. Brian Chow, Chief Executive Officer of the iMe Entertainment Group.Over the course of the two-day event, Hypefest Hong Kong hosted 24 musical acts headlined by internationally recognized South Korean-born DJ Peggy Gou on the first day, and French electronic music duo, JUSTICE, who concluded the second day of the festival. Apart from the closing performances by the headliners, the music stage showcased a diverse combination of genres that featured a carefully-curated mix of international and regional performers such as ADOY, Awich, ONE OR EIGHT, Rich The Kid, sunkis and more.In addition to the live performances, the festival was jam-packed with unprecedented and unconventional experiences. Exclusive collaborations stood out as a major highlight with limited edition “Sun Bleach” items with Jiyong Kim, PIET x Oakley and Prodip Leung collaborations, Wing Shya’s capsule, BE@RBRICK Audio’s Hypefest-exclusive speaker and music line-up merch by Peggy Gou’s PEGGY GOODS, as well as JUSTICE available at the flea market.The festival was nothing short of things to see and do, with Coin Parking Delivery’s larger-than-life inflatable art installation, SIMON’s live-art painting, ASICS SportStyle’ pop-up experience where guests were welcomed with an immersive digital installation, Timberland’s “TIMBS it YOURSELF” customization workshop with Hypefest-exclusive shoe accessories, Mercedes-Benz’ G-Class display and more. Brand pop-ups featuring 432hz, LeeeeeeToy, PabePabe, Raw Emotions, Ballaholic and COSTS were reimagined through interactive carnival games, keeping festival-goers entertained and inspired throughout the weekend. Additionally, the majority of limited-edition collaborative products, including JUSTICE's T-shirts, Hypefest-exclusive PEGGY GOODS collection by Peggy Gou, and the LABUBU figure created by Kasing Lung in collaboration with 432hz, quickly sold out within two days.The food village also impressed the visitors with tantalising treats exclusively available at Hypefest Hong Kong 2024. Participating vendors including BaseHall presents: Draftland, Bengal Brothers, Devil’s Tea, Dionysus & Loong, Honbo, Jeonpo Meat Shop, Snack Baby and SONNY’s, who all presented their signature dishes and exclusive menus, making sure festival-goers were replenished and energised.Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 was made possible by the financial support from the Mega ACE Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Supported by iMe Entertainment Group, the leading entertainment company in Asia, the event offered a memorable and innovative experience to all attendees, while celebrating the vibrant fusion of cultures in Hong Kong.For more information about Hypefest Hong Kong 2024, visit hypebeast.com and follow its social media channels for more.Website:hypebeast.com Instagram： @hypebeast @hypefestHashtag: #hypefest #hypefesthongkong2024

About Hypebeast

Founded in 2005, Hypebeast is a leading platform for contemporary fashion and culture that highlights curated brands and emerging lifestyles through editorially-driven news and features. Its devotion to discovery has made it one of the premier online destinations for fashion and lifestyle editorial and news. Currently operating in over 15 markets, readers can stay up to date with the latest culturally-relevant news and developments on men's fashion. For more information, visit Hypebeast.com.

About Mega Arts and Cultural Events (Mega ACE) Fund

The Mega ACE Fund set up by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau aims to attract and support international and large-scale arts and cultural events to anchor in Hong Kong. It targets mega arts and cultural events in Hong Kong organised by the private sector or non-governmental organisations, with a view to developing Hong Kong into an arts and cultural metropolis, providing opportunities for the arts and cultural sector to flourish, as well as fostering Hong Kong’s development as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.



Project Grant

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 only, but does not otherwise take part in it. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in the materials/activities (or by members of the Grantee’s team) are those of the organisers of Hypefest Hong Kong 2024 only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.



About iMe Entertainment Group

iMe Entertainment Group, the current leading entertainment company in Asia. Established in 2006 as a concert promoter and artist management company, iMe has since expanded to 10 countries, organized major events in more than 50 major cities in Asia- Pacific region.



Over the past 16 years, iMe has gradually developed entertainment contents consist of concert/live events, artist management, promotion & marketing, and fan base interaction platform, as being the key business elements. iMe committed to grow its scale with producing effective strategies of developing management teams, aiming to deliver innovative and best results for all business partners.

