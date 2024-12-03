The centrally located property is ready to welcome business and leisure travellers from 7 December 2024

Dusit Princess Melaka offers guests a memorable escape in the heart of Malaysia’s historic city.

MELAKA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 - Dusit Hotels and Resorts under Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is delighted to announce the soft opening of its first hotel in Malaysia,, on 7 December 2024.Strategically located in the heart of Melaka, a UNESCO World Heritage City renowned for its vibrant culture and history, Dusit Princess Melaka marks a significant milestone for Dusit as it enters the Malaysian market.Melaka's reputation as a global tourist destination continues to grow, thanks to its unique blend of heritage and health tourism. By September 2024, the state welcomed approximately 10 million visitors, surpassing its annual target of 8.7 million. With a significant number of travellers arriving from key markets such as China and Singapore, Dusit Princess Melaka is ideally positioned to meet the needs of this expanding international audience.Blending Dusit's signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with a contemporary design tailored for both business and leisure travellers, Dusit Princess Melaka occupies the former Ramada Plaza Melaka building, which has undergone a refurbishment and complete rebranding to reflect the distinctive essence of the upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand.From spacious and elegantly appointed Deluxe rooms with city views to the expansive Presidential Suite, every room in the 296-key property is thoughtfully designed with modern comforts and attentive details, ensuring a relaxing and enjoyable stay for families, solo travellers, and visiting executives alike.For relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel features a fully equipped gym and a large swimming pool. Guests can also enjoy a variety of dining experiences, including, an all-day dining destination offering sumptuous buffet spreads, and, a beloved local favourite renowned for its authentic Chinese cuisine and signature dim sum.The hotel is also well-equipped for conferences and social gatherings, with state-of-the-art meeting facilities and a grand ballroom capable of hosting up to 1,000 guests, delivering a seamless and sophisticated setting for events of any scale.For those seeking an immersive journey, the hotel's central location is a standout feature, offering unparalleled convenience for exploring Melaka's rich cultural heritage and historical attractions. The bustling business district and popular landmarks such as Dutch Square, St. Paul's Hill and Church, A'Famosa Fort, and Jonker Street Market are all within easy reach. Malacca International Airport is just a 17-minute drive away, while Kuala Lumpur International Airport can be reached in approximately one hour and 45 minutes by car."We are delighted and honoured to unveil Dusit Princess Melaka, bringing our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Malaysia for the first time," said. "This opening represents a significant milestone in the ongoing expansion of Dusit Hotels and Resorts. With its distinctive blend of comfort, convenience, and heartfelt service, we are confident the hotel will not only become a preferred destination for travellers but also provide an enriching gateway for guests to connect deeply with Melaka's vibrant history and culture."To celebrate its soft opening, Dusit Princess Melaka is offering exclusive introductory packages for stays and dining experiences. For more information and reservations, please visit dusit.com/dusitprincess-melaka or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram at @dusitprincessmelaka.

About Dusit Princess Melaka

Discover a hideaway at Dusit Princess Melaka where modern comforts meet historical charm. Take a break in comfortable accommodation with city views, ranging from Deluxe rooms to the spacious Presidential Suite. Swim laps in the pool or energise in the gym. Located in the vibrant UNESCO World Heritage City, explore Dutch Square, St. Paul's Hill and Church, A'Famosa Fort, or Jonker Street Market. Embark on a culinary journey with iconic Chinese dishes at Long Feng or cocktails at Famosa Lounge. Your amazing escape awaits.



