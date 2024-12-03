Cellini’s Rapid South Korea Expansion

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 - Four months after the launch of its Pangyo flagship store, Cellini has announced the grand opening of its second furniture store in Ilsan on 7th December 2024. This underscores the Singaporean brand's growing popularity and resonance with South Korean consumers who appreciate stylish, functional, and affordable furniture.Nestled within a prominent furniture cluster, Cellini Ilsan caters to the housing market boom in North-west Seoul, encompassing Goyang, Incheon, Bucheon, and Gimpo.Cellini’s comprehensive offerings cater to every life stage, with past reviews praising the diverse catalogue, friendly staff, and reliable delivery service:“I bought beautiful furniture for our newlywed home. We visited all the domestic brands but couldn’t decide on any. However, at Cellini, we were satisfied with the design, durability, and price. I wish we had come here sooner!”“First of all, the staff are incredibly friendly. The product arrived within the delivery time they provided. The quality is excellent for the price.”Customers at Cellini Ilsan can explore everything from dining room sets to space-saving beds, all crafted with sustainability in mind. Cellini has even been awarded the prestigious Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC) Sustainable Furniture Mark, recognising its efforts in responsible sourcing, using eco-friendly materials, and ensuring ethical production processes.Knowledgeable staff are on hand to provide personalised guidance and assistance, ensuring customers find the perfect pieces to complement their homes and lifestyles.Cellini Ilsan is located at 1dong CELLINI, 39, Gyeongui-ro 917beon-gil, Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea. The store will officially open its doors on 7th December, 2024. Find out more at https://cellinidesign.co.kr/ or https://www.cellini.com.sg Hashtag: #Cellini

Cellini

Cellini is a designer furniture brand that curates inspiration for all modern homes. Founded in Singapore in 1986, Cellini has always been passionate about art, connecting people to the creative works of skilled artisans and local designers. Designed and produced by its team, Cellini offers quality craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and timeless furniture pieces, all powered and manufactured by new technology and top-quality materials. Cellini’s furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second to none in terms of quality craftsmanship. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/.

