Pak Man Yuen, Managing Director of Blackstone

Beverley Churchill, CEO of Churchill & Partners

Justin Chiu, Executive Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited

Rebecca Lam, Managing Director of Cppi

Kenneth Yeung, Managing Director, Regional Head of Real Estate, Asia ex Japan - Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

Sherman Hung, Managing Director, Head of Large Corporate of DBS Bank Ltd

Christina Gaw, Managing Principal, Global Head of Capital Markets and Co-Chair of Alternative Investments of Gaw Capital Partners

Phillip Wong, Head of Private Markets of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority

John Pattar, Partner and Head of Asia Real Estate of KKR Asia Limited

George Hongchoy, Executive Director and Group CEO of Link Asset Management Limited

Carl Schibrowski, Chief Development Officer of New Murabba

Wei Yao, Chief Economist, APAC of Société Générale

Shelley Boland, Global Head, Corporate Real Estate and Services of Standard Chartered

Baroness Poppy Gustafsson OBE, Minister for Investment at UK Department for Business & Trade

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - The 18MIPIM Asia Summit returns this year to address key themes reshaping the real estate landscape in Asia and globally. Bringing together prominent international investors and speakers, the MIPIM Asia Summit 2024 will feature the prestigious MIPIM Asia Awards Ceremony and take place on December 3and 4at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong. Since its inception, Hong Kong has hosted the MIPIM Asia Summit, which has continuously evolved into the most reputable real estate investment gathering in the region.Amidst a backdrop of cautious optimism in Asian real estate, this year's summit will focus on envisioning the future of Asian property markets with an emphasis on durability and digital transformation, seeking long-term economic growth, sustainable practices, and community cohesion. Ultimately, the evolving landscape presents a promising frontier for collaboration and investment that can shape the region's future.With interest rates in major markets either expected to decline or already decreasing, many investors are finding real assets increasingly attractive. Optimism is growing that debt conditions will become more favourable for transactions, driving up deal volumes and centering key discussions on debt, digitalisation, and decarbonisation. This highlights a significant shift in investment dynamics across the region.commented Nicolas Kozubek, Head of MIPIM Markets.The MIPIM Asia Summit 2024 will feature 60+ speakers and 300+ participants, including notable dynamic real estate investors, listed below in alphabetical order by company name:This year's MIPIM Asia Summit will gather C-suite executives and top leaders from over 20 countries, alongside renowned global investors. Key participants include prominent names such as APG, BEI Group, Caisse de Depot, Champion REIT, Chinachem Group, Employees Provident Fund, GIC Real Estate, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Mapletree, Nan Fung Group, PAG, Ping An Insurance, PIMCO PRIME Real Estate GMBH, Qatar Investment Authority, Quadreal, and Townsend Group. The event will also feature a variety of end-user and retail representatives from global brands such as Victorinox, TUMI, Apple, Furla, Ralph Lauren, and Pfizer, making the Summit a premier platform for high-level networking and investment opportunities.As a cornerstone of the Asia Pacific real estate calendar, the MIPIM Asia Summit continues to attract influential decision-makers and showcase the region's most cutting-edge projects, solidifying its position as a leading platform for the property industry.For more information about MIPIM Asia Awards 2024 Winners, please visit HERE For more information about the Summit and Awards, please visit mipim-asia.com For instant updates, please followHashtag: #MIPIM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MIPIM Asia Summit

MIPIM Asia Summit is the annual property leaders' summit in Asia Pacific organised by RX France. It is the major gathering where top-level decision makers gather to explore new business partnerships and investment opportunities. It features expert-led conference sessions, premium networking accelerators and an exclusive awards gala dinner over a two-day period. Distinguished speakers, senior executives, high-level business professionals and industry experts from around the world will discuss the latest developments and prevailing trends in the property and retail industry. MIPIM – the world's property market - is the leading and largest global property event. The four-day event takes place annually in Cannes every March. 22,500+ delegates attended in 2023 with over 2,000 Investment & Financial companies, and more than 90 different countries being represented.



RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.



RX France creates high level, world-class and market leader meeting places, covering 15 industry sectors, including MIPIM, MAPIC, Batimat, Pollutec, EquipHotel, SITL, IFTM, Big Data & AI Paris, MIPCOM, Paris Photo, Maison&Objet*... and many more. RX France's events take place in France, Hong Kong, Italy and Mexico. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.fr



*Organised by Safi, a subsidiary of RX France and Ateliers d'Art de France





RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.



*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors



