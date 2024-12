Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco joins delegates of the Department of Tourism’s inaugural Philippine Dive Experience at LOVE Reef—an artificial structure designed to support coral growth, provide habitat and breeding grounds for marine species, and enhance shoreline protection. Photo by the Philippine Department of Tourism.

ANILAO, BATANGAS, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - The Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) officially launched the first Philippine Dive Experience on Thursday (November 27) to reinforce the country's position as a premier global destination for diving and marine biodiversity exploration.Highlighting the Philippines' recognition as the World's Leading Dive Destination for the sixth consecutive year at the World Travel Awards, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco led the dive-focused initiative under the DOT's Philippine Experience program which brought together high-ranking diplomats including South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Lee Sang Hwa, Bangladesh Ambassador H.E F.M Borhan Uddin, Indian Ambassador H.E. Harsh Kumar Jain, Lao-PDR Ambassador H.E. Sonexay Vannaxay, Malaysian Ambassador H.E. Malik Melvin, New Zealand Ambassador H.E. Catherine McIntosh, Sri Lanka Ambassador H.E Chanaka Talpahewa, Thailand Ambassador H.E. Tull Traisorat, Vietnam Ambassador H.E. Lai Binh, as well as diplomatic and consular corps from Cambodia, China, France, Indonesia, and the United States of America.They were joined by leaders in the dive and tourism sectors, heads of tourism associations, dive operators, and certification agencies at the gathering, which celebrated the Philippines' unparalleled marine biodiversity and its potential to attract global attention.In her keynote address, Secretary Frasco underscored the event's alignment with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s vision for tourism transformation.Anilao, a world-renowned diving destination, was the launch point for the Philippine Dive Experience tourism circuit. Secretary Frasco highlighted Anilao's strategic role and its connection to the globally significant Verde Island Passage.Certified divers explored Anilao's vibrant underwater landscapes, including the LOVE Reef—an artificial reef created through community-driven conservation efforts. Non-divers were introduced to the underwater world through guided scuba experiences, offering an immersive glimpse into the Philippines' marine treasures.A coastal cleanup at Anilao Pier emphasized the DOT's commitment to sustainable tourism. Secretary Frasco remarked.During the event, Secretary Frasco announced key initiatives to boost dive tourism, including the installation of hyperbaric chambers at strategic dive sites to ensure diver safety and meet international standards. She also highlighted the success of the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) program, which has trained over 262,000 tourism professionals nationwide, including more than 10,000 from the CALABARZON region.These efforts come as the Philippine dive industry continues to thrive, contributing ₱73 billion in revenue in 2023 and playing a crucial role in sustainable economic growth, livelihood creation, and environmental conservation.Secretary Frasco said, urging attendees to champion the country's underwater wonders.The DOT celebrated a banner year for Philippine diving, earning the title of World's Leading Dive Destination for the sixth consecutive year at the World Travel Awards. The country also received accolades such as Best Dive Destination at the TripZilla Excellence Awards and Best Diving Destination at the Diving Resort Travel Show.Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, represented by Provincial Administrator Wilfredo Celis, welcomed the Philippine Dive Experience delegates.Mabini Mayor Nilo Villanueva, through Tourism Officer Ian Bueno, expressed gratitude for hosting the inaugural Philippine Dive Experience.The second day of the Philippine Dive Experience will feature a coastal cleanup at Anilao Pier, with participants—including members of the diplomatic corps and local volunteers—working together to protect marine environments. This will be followed by a cultural immersion via the Taal Heritage Tour, highlighting Batangas' rich history and artistry, and offering visitors a deeper appreciation of the province's vibrant cultural identity.Hashtag: #DOT

